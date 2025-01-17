Eurowall® + is the insulation board for designers with safe, comfortable, energy efficient homes in mind

The updated Part L regulations, due to be usurped by the incoming Future Homes Standard, provide official consensus on the need to build energy-efficient homes that are less impactful to the environment.

This has instigated a rethink in building design and the type of materials that comprise key elements such as cavity walls to not only ensure homes comply with current energy standards, but are also suitably equipped to meet future legislation without the need for significant renovation.

Part L regulations, which require new homes to produce 31% less CO2 than previous legislation, highlight a fabric-first approach to building design – along with renewable technologies such as heat pumps – as being integral to attaining the standard. Appropriate insulation is integral to the fabric first principle. A product’s thermal performance, thickness and usability being foremost considerations when compliant building performance and buildability is the target. The introduction of The Code for Construction Product Information (CCPI) will help the specification process.

How the Golden Thread Led to CCPI

CCPI was initiated by the Construction Products Association’s Marketing Integrity Group in response to Dame Judith Hackitt’s post-Grenfell report: ‘Building a safer future – Independent Review of Building Regulations and Fire Safety’. Dame Judith’s report called for the creation of a “Golden Thread” of easily accessible information that blueprints a building’s DNA to safeguard its ongoing management.

CCPI aligns with this report’s proposal by providing product information that is clear, accurate, current, accessible and unambiguous. In terms of insulation, this will help specifiers make more informed choices based on a product’s designed thermal performance, and how it is used safely and most effectively. As a manufacturer committed to best practice principles and improving building standards throughout the supply chain, Recticel recognises the value of CCPI in helping to create better-built homes that perform as-designed.

A Board that Fits with Housebuilding’s New Era

With Recticel’s rigid full-fill insulation board, Eurowall® +, specifiers have a PIR product that embodies the drive for products that engender smarter working practices. A 90mm Eurowall® + board helps achieve a 0.18W/m2K U-value in 100mm masonry cavity walls. The resulting 10mm air gap makes the installation an easier, less labour-intensive process for bricklayers, which is also a benefit when budget constraints are in place.

Significant to Eurowall® + board’s design is a tongue and groove joint which appears on its four edges. This interlocking feature creates an airtight fit that reduces thermal bridging and moisture ingress. As a board that maximises thermal performance from minimal thickness, Eurowall® + also presents an opportunity for building designers to increase interior space whilst achieving compliance.

Available in 90mm, 115mm, 140mm thicknesses, Eurowall® + brings an element of certainty to the building process; specifiers can be assured of its consistent thermal performance and long-term structural stability. Unlike fibrous insulation, which sags and degrades over time when damp sets in, Eurowall® + retains its strength to provide increased protection against moisture ingress and safeguard against thermal bridging.

Eurowall® +, is the insulation board for housebuilding’s new era in which occupier comfort and well-being is matched by a focus on designing homes that are suitable for the cleaner, safer world we desire for generations to come. With that in mind, why wouldn’t you use Eurowall® +?

