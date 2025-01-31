BDC

Green Light for Major Revamp of Bristol’s Galleries Shopping Centre
LaSalle Investment Management’s ambitious plans to transform Bristol’s Galleries Shopping Centre into a vibrant mixed-use development have been given the go-ahead by city councillors.

The redevelopment—proposed in partnership with Deeley Freed on behalf of Centrica Pension Fund—will replace the 1990s shopping centre with a dynamic blend of residential, student accommodation, office space, retail, hospitality, leisure, and cultural facilities. The plans include the potential for a nightclub, cinema, and live music venue, adding to the city’s entertainment landscape.

The project is set to deliver up to 450 new homes alongside 750 purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) beds. In line with sustainability goals, the scheme will be car-free, marking the removal of over 1,000 parking spaces to encourage greener modes of transport. The proposals also include public realm enhancements, a community hub, and an energy centre to support the development’s environmental commitments.

The Galleries Shopping Centre, once a key retail hub, has seen significant shifts in its valuation, having been acquired by LaSalle Investment Management after previous ownership changes. The redevelopment is viewed as a major regeneration opportunity, with Bristol City Council recognising the need to replace the outdated centre with a forward-thinking urban space that better serves the city’s evolving needs.

With approval now granted, the transformation of this central site is set to redefine Bristol’s city centre, creating a modern, multi-purpose destination for residents, workers, and visitors alike.

