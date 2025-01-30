Green Light for NXQ: Soller’s 18-Storey Office Development Gets the Go-Ahead

Manchester City Council has granted approval for NXQ, an 18-storey, 120,000 sq ft office development by Soller Group, set to transform the corner of Lever Street and Great Ancoats Street.

The project, designed by Howells, aims to deliver high-quality, sustainable office space in a city experiencing strong demand for premium workspace. The scheme will be marketed by Savills and Knight Frank.

Daniel Barnes, office agency director at Savills, said:

“NXQ is an exciting addition to Manchester’s office market, offering much-needed, top-tier sustainable workspace. With planning now approved, we are confident this development will attract a diverse range of occupiers.”

The development will see the demolition of several existing buildings, with key heritage elements preserved. The former Bem Brasil restaurant at 32 Great Ancoats Street will be restored to its 1930s condition and incorporated into the new office block. Additionally, the facades of 56 and 58 Lever Street will be retained to maintain the area’s historic character.

Sustainability is at the heart of the project, with Soller targeting a BREEAM Excellent rating.

Nick Treadaway, founding partner and chief executive of Soller, commented:

“We are thrilled to have secured planning consent for NXQ. The design blends heritage with modern innovation, creating a workspace that is both characterful and future-focused. We have worked closely with Manchester City Council to bring forward a scheme that meets the city’s growing demand for best-in-class office space.”

The project team includes planner AshtonHale, landscape architect Planit, flood risk and drainage expert AKT II, and cost consultant AtkinsRéalis. Turner & Townsend is overseeing project management, with Savills and Knight Frank leading the commercial strategy.

With approval now in place, work is set to begin on delivering this striking new addition to Manchester’s commercial landscape.

