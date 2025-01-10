Greggs Aims for 150 New Stores in 2025 Following Record-Breaking Year

Greggs, the beloved UK bakery chain, has announced ambitious plans to open up to 150 net new stores in 2025 after a record-breaking year of expansion. The company revealed a “strong pipeline of opportunities” that will support its continued growth, with plans including 50 store relocations to optimise its presence across the country.

A Milestone Year in 2024

Last year, Greggs achieved a milestone by opening 226 new stores, marking its highest-ever annual growth. After accounting for 28 closures and 53 relocations, the company achieved a net increase of 145 shops, bringing its total to 2,618 by year-end. This figure includes 2,057 company-managed stores and 561 franchised locations.

In its latest trading update, Greggs reported a 7.7% increase in sales during the final quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. Total annual sales reached an impressive £2.01 billion, a significant rise from £1.81 billion the previous year.

CEO Reflects on Success and Future Plans

Roisin Currie, Chief Executive of Greggs, hailed the chain’s achievements:

“2024 was another year of good progress by Greggs, with a record number of new shops opened and the £2 billion sales milestone surpassed. I’m incredibly proud of our teams who, day in and day out, do such a fantastic job for our customers.”

Looking ahead, Currie expressed optimism despite challenges in the broader retail environment:

“We enter 2025 with a strong pipeline of new shop opportunities and continue to broaden our menu and enhance our digital capabilities. Additionally, we are investing in our supply chain capacity to support our growth strategy. While lower consumer confidence continues to impact high street footfall and spending, our value-for-money offer and the quality of our freshly prepared food and drink position us well to navigate the challenges ahead.”

Balancing Growth and Resilience

Greggs’ success comes amid a challenging retail landscape, with high street footfall still recovering from pandemic lows and ongoing pressures on consumer spending. The bakery chain’s focus on affordable, freshly made food and expanding its digital services has helped it stand out in a competitive market.

By continuing to innovate and expand, Greggs is poised to maintain its position as one of the UK’s favourite food-to-go chains. With plans for 150 new stores this year, the company is clearly ready to take another bite out of the market in 2025.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals