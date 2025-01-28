Greystar Strengthens UK Student Housing Portfolio with £60 Million Acquisition

Greystar, a global leader in real estate investment and management, has acquired two high-quality purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) properties in Cardiff and Exeter for £60 million. The purchase adds 400 premium student beds to Greystar’s UK portfolio, with 240 beds in Cardiff and 160 in Exeter. This move brings the company’s UK PBSA portfolio to over 35,000 beds, solidifying its status as a major provider of student housing.

The newly acquired properties, previously developed by Ethos Property, will now operate under Greystar’s Canvas brand. Canvas is known for creating vibrant student communities with exceptional amenities such as gyms, cinema rooms, karaoke spaces, and curated events designed to enhance the student living experience.

This acquisition aligns with Greystar’s strategy to expand in key student markets across the UK, driven by increasing demand for professionally managed, high-quality accommodation. With their strong academic institutions and growing student populations, Cardiff and Exeter represent ideal locations for this latest investment.

By focusing on delivering well-designed spaces and enriching community experiences, Greystar continues to cater to the evolving needs of the UK’s student housing sector.

