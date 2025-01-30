McAlpine Faces Criticism as Hotel Cladding Panel Comes Loose Again

Sir Robert McAlpine is under renewed scrutiny after another cladding panel became loose on the Hilton Hotel in Woking, forcing yet another road closure.

High winds last weekend led to the discovery of the issue, prompting the closure of the adjacent A320 Victoria Way for safety inspections and repairs. This marks yet another disruption, as the road had only recently reopened in mid-January following similar concerns raised in December.

Cllr Ann-Marie Barker, Leader of Woking Borough Council, expressed frustration over the ongoing problems:

“The closure of Victoria Way is incredibly disruptive, and I am deeply frustrated that another panel has failed despite previous assurances that they were secure. A plan is in place to address the issue, and we are urging swift action to prevent this from happening again.”

A spokesperson for Sir Robert McAlpine confirmed that the latest issue followed the impact of recent storms:

“Following Storm Herminia and Storm Eowyn, one cladding panel was found to be loose on the western elevation of the hotel. For safety reasons, Victoria Way will remain closed until the panel is secured and further checks are completed. Unfortunately, this is expected to take several weeks, and we apologise for the disruption caused.”

Woking MP Will Forster has written to McAlpine’s chief executive, Neil Martin, demanding a clear remediation plan to prevent further incidents. Meanwhile, local leaders continue to push for a permanent solution to ensure public safety and minimise future disruptions.

