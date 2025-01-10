McTaggart Construction and Ravenscraig Limited submit planning proposals for new housing and neighbourhood retail at Ravenscraig

A new planning application has been submitted by McTaggart Construction and Ravenscraig Limited to North Lanarkshire Council for a residential development and 14,500 sq ft of retail space on the former industrial steel works site of Ravenscraig.

The proposals will see the delivery of 48 affordable homes on Prospecthill Road. Meanwhile, McTaggart Construction also proposes to create a neighbourhood retail hub to the south east of the site with commercial units and potential drive through development.

Ravenscraig is one of Europe’s largest regeneration and community creation initiatives, with a masterplan focused on sustainable and inclusive growth. The vision is to create a self-sufficient community with high quality housing, transport links, education and employment opportunities. To date 1,000 homes have been built across the site and education contributions totalling £4.7m have been made to North Lanarkshire Council.

Other positive developments in recent months for Ravenscraig include two successful planning applications within the site’s dedicated employment area, SevenFourEight. This includes permission granted for a £10m employment hub project, led by Fusion Assets with industrial space for up to ten businesses, and the construction of a 38,000 sq ft commercial vehicle workshop and sales facility for Motus Commercials, part of the Motus Group (UK).

Russell Wilkie, Director at Ravenscraig Limited, said, “It has been a significant year for Ravenscraig with considerable progress made to our masterplan in 2024. This is a long term project and each planning application brings us a step closer to realising the vision for Ravenscraig and growing a thriving local community.

“It’s fantastic to see the proposals from McTaggart Construction which will add to our future mixed residential offering and bring retail space to the mix too. I know that local residents are very keen to see a retail offering within Ravenscraig and we are eager to see this delivered quickly alongside McTaggart Construction.”

Janice Russell from McTaggart Construction, said: “It’s great to make progress in our proposed plans for a new housing and neighbourhood retail development at Ravenscraig. This project represents a significant investment and contribution to community wealth building within the ongoing wider Ravenscraig regeneration. Once our plans are approved, we look forward to working with stakeholders and the community to provide additional homes and a much-needed neighbourhood retail hub.”

For more information on the vision for Ravenscraig and latest news visit ravenscraig.co.uk.

