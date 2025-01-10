Michael Kelly joins etag as Sales Director

Drylining, insulation and M&E solutions distributor etag has appointed Michael Kelly as its Sales Director for the Irish market, harnessing over 20 years of experience in the industry to elevate the company’s position in the construction sector.

Michael originally joined the industry with Heat Merchants, beginning with a summer job and then progressing with the company over 14 years to become a Branch Manager and Regional Sales Manager.

In 2012, he joined the Grafton Group as Regional Heating Manager to develop the company’s heating and plumbing offering within the subsidiaries of Chadwicks and Heaton Buckley.

Over the years, he progressed to the role of Regional Director, and most recently worked as Sales Director for Chadwicks, where he was responsible for maintaining and developing relationships with Tier 1 contractors and oversaw the development and implementation of a new CRM strategy to enhance customer engagement.

Now, in his new position at etag he will focus on developing team members and building a strong sales team to support customer growth.

Michael said: “There is a generally positive feeling from both clients and suppliers when it comes to the Irish economy, and the upcoming market opportunities will align well with etag’s growth strategy and target sectors. To join an organisation where I can use my experience to make a meaningful contribution and tangible difference is a brilliant opportunity and one I jumped at.

“I’m committed to building on etag’s 20-year legacy, maintaining our personal touch and deep understanding of our customers’ needs. Whether businesses have worked with etag for the last two decades or are new, I’m looking forward to building on these partnerships to help fuel growth for our customers.”

Tony Taylor, CEO of etag, said: “Michael’s experience in our sector is irrefutable, and he is unarguably going to be an enormous asset to our team. I’m looking forward to seeing how Michael uses his knowledge of the sector to foster fantastic working principles in our employees, ensuring they are armed with the skills and tools to have a direct impact on the growth of our customers’ businesses – something that is incredibly important to us. Welcome to the team, Michael.”

Established in 2004, etag is a complete system solutions provider of drylining, insulation, membranes, M&E support systems and fixings, which prides itself on creating efficiencies in project timelines and processes through its products and services.

