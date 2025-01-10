Morgan Sindall appointed as lead contractor for Canary Wharf life science transformation

Funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P., supported by LS Estates, have appointed construction services organisation Morgan Sindall Construction (Morgan Sindall) to be the lead contractor for the new life science development at 17 Columbus Courtyard (17CC), Canary Wharf.

Morgan Sindall will begin work on site in January 2025 to oversee the transformation of the existing building into a new state-of-the-art life science and technology hub, catering to the evolving needs of current and future occupants from across the sector.

Completion of the building is planned for Q3 2026, and marketing will commence early this year with a focus on a balanced mix of younger fast growing startups/scaleups and more established life science corporates.

Designed by architects Scott Brownrigg and benefitting from direct connections to the Elizabeth Line, the high quality research facility will provide 190,000 sq ft of flexible laboratory and office space spanning nine upper floors, while the ground floor will feature a new communal amenity area with café, co-working space, and shared high-spec meeting rooms and conference facilities.

Occupiers at 17CC will benefit from a dedicated on-site manager responsible for developing the facility’s research ecosystem and enhancing tenants’ experience.

Rowan Jenkins, Managing Director – Development at LS Estates, said: “Morgan Sindall’s appointment as lead contractor for 17CC marks a significant milestone in the building’s transformation to becoming a cutting-edge life science and technology facility for Canary Wharf.

“17CC has been designed to provide a collaborative environment throughout, with flexible floorspace and specification options available for a range of different occupiers, from late-stage start-ups to more established companies.”

Mark Swetman, CEO at LS Estates, said: “Working in partnership with Morgan Sindall is a positive step towards the redevelopment of 17CC. We look forward to seeing the successful completion of this state-of-the-art research facility, which will form an integral part of the emerging Canary Wharf life science cluster.”

17CC will minimise both embodied and operational carbon, embracing the principles of a circular economy by retaining, repurposing and upgrading as much of the existing building as possible. This approach will minimise raw material usage, limiting the upfront embodied carbon for the project to just 337 kgCO 2 e/m2 and will divert at least 95 per cent of construction waste from landfill.

Richard Dobson, Morgan Sindall Construction’s Area Director for London, said: “17CC will exemplify how existing buildings can be repurposed and adapted to accommodate the changing nature of the workplace, assisting occupants in meeting their sustainability objectives.

“We’re looking forward to working alongside LS Estates to realise the potential 17CC has to offer for innovators working across the life science and technology sector.”

