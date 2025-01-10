Nemetschek Group Achieves ISO 27001 Certification Across Organisation, Reinforcing Commitment to Data Security and Customer Trust

The Nemetschek Group, a leading global provider of software solutions for the AEC/O (Architecture, Engineering, Construction, and Operation) and media industries, today announced that it has successfully attained the ISO 27001 certification across the Group. The important certification covers the development, implementation, and maintenance of software solutions across the Architecture, Engineering, Construction, and Operations (AEC/O) lifecycle as well as for the Media & Entertainment industry. It underscores Nemetschek’s dedication to maintaining the highest standards of information security and ensuring the protection of its data.
ISO 27001 is an internationally recognised standard for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS). Achieving this certification signifies that Nemetschek has implemented Information Security company-wide in a robust manner to manage and protect sensitive information, reduce risks of cyber threats, and ensure compliance with data protection regulations globally. The ISO certification covers all brands in the Nemetschek Group, except for the recently acquired company GoCanvas.
Key Highlights of Nemetschek’s ISO 27001 Certification:
- Comprehensive Coverage Across the Group: Nemetschek Group has extended the ISO 27001 certification to all its brands and subsidiaries, reinforcing the unified approach to information security and risk management throughout its global operations.
- Commitment to Client Trust: By adhering to the ISO 27001 standard, Nemetschek ensures that its clients’ sensitive information, intellectual property, and personal identifiable information are protected by a rigorous framework designed to prevent data breaches and unauthorised access.
- Continuous Improvement: The certification process included a thorough audit of Nemetschek’s internal organisation. It demonstrates the company’s dedication to continuously improving its information security management systems to stay ahead of emerging threats and vulnerabilities.
“We are extremely proud to have achieved ISO 27001 certification across the Nemetschek Group”, commented Louise Öfverström, Chief Financial Officer at the Nemetschek Group. “This milestone underscores our commitment to not only providing innovative software solutions but also safeguarding the critical information that are entrusted to us. The certification assures our clients that we take their security seriously and meet the highest international standards.”
This achievement is another important milestone in the company´s strategy of fostering transparency, trust, and long-term partnerships with its stakeholders.
