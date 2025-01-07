Net Zero on hold: New trade body study finds retrofit skills gap is stalling progress

Retrofit skills lagging, say industry body

New research reveals that a retrofit training gap is blocking Net-Zero goals

Four in ten construction professionals say retrofit knowledge is falling short of expectations

Just two in five (43%) undertake physical measurements to validate the performance of applied retrofit measures

One in four still doubt the long-term efficiency of retrofit upgrades (over 20 years)

Industry divided on the definition of ‘comfort’ in Net-Zero spaces – showing a growing need for standardisation

A new study from the Building Services Research and Information Association (BSRIA) has found that retrofit training gaps are stalling Net-Zero progress in UK construction.

The research surveyed 500 construction professionals and revealed that there is a low sector-wide understanding of retrofit technologies and approaches, creating a potential bottleneck in the UK’s plans to decarbonise.

Four in ten professionals stated that the level of training available to them was insufficient and that industry knowledge and understanding of retrofit techniques are currently ‘lacking’.

However, many professionals see retrofitting existing buildings as a more effective path to reducing carbon emissions compared to constructing new. Nearly two in three (62%) believe retrofit projects provide greater benefits for achieving net zero than new-build homes.

Another area of the study examined how professionals measure the impact of applied retrofit measures. Just two in five professionals (43%) measure building performance after envelope changes, highlighting a concerning ‘do-it-and-dash’ trend that skips energy, carbon, and comfort evaluation. An approach that can lead to suboptimal results.

These findings come at an important time for the UK’s decarbonisation efforts. Back in July, the Climate Change Committee warned that the UK could be at risk of missing Net-Zero targets. In early November, ministers also put £30 million more into a grant scheme to encourage the uptake of heat pumps.

The research also revealed surprising doubts about the value of large-scale retrofit measures, with one in four professionals unconvinced of their long-term effectiveness over the next 20 years.

This was particularly true for sole traders and those in the repair sector – just half (55% and 56%, respectively) thought retrofit measures were worth the investment. This could suggest a need for more advanced training on the performance benefits of retrofit technologies.

The study also flagged an interesting area of debate – what constitutes ‘comfort’ within Net-Zero spaces. Professionals remain divided – two in five identified it as air quality and ventilation, while just over half (52%) said thermal comfort was the most important factor. Natural lighting closely followed (50%) and then acoustic comfort (40%).

In context, these stats show variations in which retrofit measures take precedence. It also highlights a growing need in the industry to define a standardised approach to retrofit assessments, such as the new BS 40104 standard.

Tom Garrigan, Technical Director at BSRIA said: “The results of this study show a snapshot of the industry’s approach to retrofitting. There’s a clear need for detailed pre- and post-retrofit assessments. Understanding a building’s condition, possible defects, and energy performance is an essential step but one that appears to be lacking. Without high-quality testing, building owners will never know the true value of retrofit investments.”

Lisa Ashworth, CEO at BSRIA said: “Retrofitting 29 million homes by 2050 is an ambitious goal for the UK. To achieve it, we must upskill the construction workforce on the value of retrofitting and the need for a meticulous approach to every property. As the saying goes, ‘you can’t test what you don’t measure’—a mindset the entire industry must embrace.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals