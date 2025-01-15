New cleaning equipment boosts Bromford’s efforts for cleaner communities

Leading housing association Bromford has invested in a state-of-the-art piece of cleaning equipment as part of its commitment to creating cleaner, safer communities.

This advanced, hand-held tool will allow the housing association to quickly and efficiently tackle stubborn marks on walls and floors, even in hard to reach areas. The investment is particularly welcome in areas like Staple Hill, where concerns about anti-social behaviour have been raised by customers and where Bromford’s place-based approach is currently in action.

Launched in August, the place-based approach brings together a team of neighbourhood coaches, engineers, and landscapers to collaborate and address local issues swiftly and effectively. By enabling teams to test new solutions, this approach has strengthened Bromford’s ability to respond to customer feedback and improve neighbourhoods.

Kevin Johnson, Cleaning, Waste and Pest Control Programme Manager, highlighted the importance of this investment, saying, “This is a significant investment for us and will bring cleaning into the 21st century. We’re taking back lots of the services that would normally be contracted out, so we get more value for money and more control over what we do. It also gives colleagues the chance to train so they can progress through the cleaning directorate.”

Bringing cleaning services in-house is expected to deliver faster response times and higher-quality outcomes. Beyond its practical benefits, the new machine underlines Bromford’s dedication to enhancing the overall appearance of its communities, reducing anti-social behaviour, and meeting the needs of its customers.

As Bromford continues to roll out its place-based approach, this investment will play a key role in maintaining and improving homes and neighbourhoods, contributing to safer, more welcoming environments for everyone.

