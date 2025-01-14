Overbury signs at Chancery Place for new Manchester HQ

Award Winning Fit Out Specialist Selects NFU Mutual’s Manchester Office Scheme For New Manchester HQ

Award winning fit out specialist, Overbury, has selected NFU Mutual’s flagship Chancery Place office building in the central business district, as its new Manchester HQ.

Overbury is one of the UK’s leading fit out specialists, operating nationally on office, higher education and science facilities projects. The move will see them relocate from their existing premises at The Zenith Building, to 6,843 sq ft on the 13th floor of Chancery Place, signing a new 10-year lease.

NFU Mutual has invested heavily into Chancery Place to create an enhanced occupier experience including a newly refurbished reception and common areas in addition to a communal roof top terrace. Plans are also in place to deliver significantly improved end-of-journey facilities in the basement area in the coming months.

Alex Pocock, Asset Manager at NFU Mutual, said: “We are thrilled that Overbury has chosen Chancery Place as its new Manchester base. Securing an occupier of this calibre is a testament to the quality of the recent refurbishment works, and we are actively making further improvements to the building to enhance the existing amenity provision.”

Mark Garner, Office Agent at CBRE said: “We are delighted to welcome Overbury to Chancery Place, who will benefit from one of the best, unrestricted views of Manchester City Centre from their floor. We’re very much looking forward to seeing what they do with the space.”

David Vaal, Managing Director from Overbury commented “Having been at our existing offices for the last 18 years, this move comes at a pivotal moment in Overbury’s growth in the region, and as Managing Director for the business I’m proud to play a part in it. Our collaborative approach has been the foundation in securing repeat business, while also continuing to attract new clients through the high-quality work we deliver.

“The new office environment we’re creating will inspire and motivate our team, providing a space that supports creativity and enables them to give exceptional service to our clients. Over the last 20 years, we’ve earned the reputation as the leading fit out specialist in the region, and our talented team will continue to uphold that status; always putting our clients first and collaborating with our consultant partners to build long lasting relationships.”

CBRE, OBI and Colliers act as leasing agents for NFU Mutual on Chancery Place and Knight Frank acted for Overbury.

