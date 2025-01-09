Pexhurst announces ambitious 2030 net zero target

LEADING fit out and refurbishment main contractor Pexhurst has announced its target to achieve net zero across Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 2030.

The announcement follows a period of extensive research, data analysis and planning, with the target awaiting validation from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) – an external verification process of near-term targets to ensure they are in line with what the latest climate science deems necessary to limit global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, as outlined by the Paris Agreement 2015.

Having established its 2023 financial year as the baseline for Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions, the contractor has been able to plan for, set and now announce an ambitious absolute net zero target for these emissions.

Between now and 2030, Pexurst has an intermediate target to achieve a 40% reduction in emissions by 2027. This journey has been captured in its new Carbon Reduction Plan, to be published soon, detailing its plan for a sustainable future by addressing each component of its footprint, the solutions to decarbonise them and timings for when changes will occur.

Stuart Byles, director at Pexhurst, said: “As a responsible contractor, announcing a net zero target for Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions is a very important moment in our own efforts to tackle climate change. There were many sources of inspiration during this process, such as our progressive commitment to sustainability and the equally ambitious net zero targets set by our clients – without forgetting how the changes will reduce our environmental impact amid a climate emergency.

“The announcement of our net zero target follows a significant period of hard work to ensure we are ambitious but also realistic. The Pexhurst Junior Board deserves recognition for its role in this process, but also our sustainability coordinator Luca Sidoli – who has brought new ideas to the table along with the enthusiasm needed to ensure everyone at Pexhurst understands and embraces change. The journey we are embarking on will involve everyone within the business, which makes me proud to have such a strong cohort of passionate and vocal sustainability advocates.”

By 2030, Pexhurst aims to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 90% in relation to the 2023 baseline year, followed by the carbon removal of the remaining 10%. Some of the measures Pexhurst aim to introduce to achieve its target include transitioning to electric-powered plant and fleet vehicles, as well as substituting diesel with hydrogenated vegetable oil and implementing renewable energy tariffs wherever possible.

Luca Sidoli, sustainability coordinator at Pexhurst, said: “Sustainability is a huge and complex challenge that we all face, which means that education must be ongoing. Part of our net zero target strategy includes continued training on carbon impact and emissions, starting as early as the Pexhurst onboarding process, as well as supporting our staff on the operational changes required to make reductions in our emissions.

“As we move forward, we will be doing everything we can to make sustainability an accessible topic – to continue inspiring, motivating and proving that urgent change is achievable. Beyond the Pexhurst team, we will be ensuring that our supply chain and clients are able to engage with us on the topic of net zero so that we are also contributing to their ambitions.”

Pexhurst also understands the significance and size of its Scope 3 emissions. Therefore, it is currently undergoing a screening process with the aim of generating a complete dataset of its material categories, which will allow the contractor to begin developing a reduction plan for these emissions.

To learn more about Pexhurst’s baseline year emissions and what the business has already achieved during its sustainability journey, read its Sustainability Statement for the 2023/24 reporting period: www.pexhurst.co.uk/pexhurst-sustainability-statement-2023-24

To learn more about Pexhurst, visit www.pexhurst.co.uk

