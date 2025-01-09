Premier Inn to Land at Belfast International Airport in Major Expansion Move

Whitbread PLC, the UK’s leading hospitality company and owner of Premier Inn, has announced plans to expand its presence in Northern Ireland with the development of a new 81-bedroom Premier Inn hotel at Belfast International Airport.

This move follows a recent agreement-for-lease with JHT Hotels Limited, a subsidiary of Northern Irish developer J H Turkington and Sons, signed in late December. The new hotel is set to open its doors in mid-2026, marking the latest addition to Whitbread’s growing portfolio of airport locations across the UK and Ireland.

Building on Success

This investment is part of a strategic drive to strengthen Premier Inn’s footprint in key travel hubs. Since September 2024, Whitbread has added over 550 bedrooms to its airport portfolio at Manchester, Edinburgh, and Belfast airports. In its core UK and Ireland market, the company currently operates more than 85,500 rooms across 855 locations, with ambitious plans to expand to 125,000 rooms in the coming years.

Jill Anderson, Acquisition Manager for Whitbread, highlighted the importance of this latest development:

“Securing such a prime location at Belfast International Airport reinforces our commitment to growing our network in key travel hubs across the UK and Ireland. The site offers an exceptional opportunity to serve the airport’s six million annual passengers, providing the quality, comfort, and affordability Premier Inn is known for.”

Strategic Airport Location

The new hotel will be situated at the junction of Airport Road, Antrim Road, and British Roads, directly opposite the airport’s long-stay car park and within easy walking distance of the terminal. Designed to meet the needs of modern travellers, the hotel will feature an on-site restaurant and bar, 125 dedicated parking spaces (including seven for mobility-impaired guests), and landscaped grounds with improved site access.

Planning permission for the development was granted by the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council in November 2024. Construction is expected to commence in 2025, with the project representing a £6 million investment (on a capitalised lease expenditure basis).

Creating Local Opportunities

The hotel is set to create around 30 permanent roles once operational, contributing to the local economy and offering employment opportunities in the hospitality sector. This development also signals Whitbread’s first new Premier Inn in Northern Ireland since the opening of its Lisburn location in 2019.

Beyond Belfast, Whitbread is actively scouting for additional Premier Inn locations in Belfast City Centre, Enniskillen, and Newry, aiming to expand on its existing network of hotels in Bangor, Carrickfergus, Lisburn, and Derry/Londonderry.

Looking Ahead

The Belfast International Airport development underscores Whitbread’s commitment to addressing the increasing demand for quality, budget-friendly accommodation in Northern Ireland’s busiest travel hub. With millions of passengers passing through the airport annually, the new Premier Inn is set to play a key role in supporting the region’s growing tourism and travel sectors.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals