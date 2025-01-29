Redevco Appoints Tandem to Manage Newly Acquired Retail Park Portfolio

Redevco has named Tandem Property Asset Management as the property manager for its recently acquired portfolio of 16 retail parks.

The £518 million acquisition, completed at the end of 2024, adds 2.1 million sq ft of retail space to Redevco’s growing UK holdings, with key locations including Bolton, Chelmsford, Ipswich, Colchester, and Manchester.

Tandem will oversee strategic property management and service charge administration while supporting Redevco’s long-term investment and sustainability objectives.

Julia Pumphrey, Partner at Tandem Property Asset Management, commented:

“We are excited to collaborate with Redevco’s dynamic team and apply our in-depth knowledge of these assets to develop a tailored property and asset management strategy.”

Janet Bishopp, Property Manager at Redevco UK, added:

“We look forward to working closely with Tandem and leveraging their expertise to help us achieve our investment goals.”

This partnership marks an important step in Redevco’s ongoing commitment to enhancing and optimising its retail park portfolio across the UK.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals