Vistry and Citizen to deliver a further 600 homes in Coventry

Vistry, the UK’s leading provider of mixed-tenure homes, is to deliver a further 608 homes across phases four and five of Eastern Green in Coventry, with half of them delivered in joint venture partnership with award-winning housing provider Citizen.

Eastern Green is a sustainable urban extension of Coventry, with outline planning permission in place for 2,400 homes and other community services. Vistry and Citizen are already developing phase one, which is providing 247 homes.

Across phases four and five, 304 of the homes will be sold on the open market via Vistry’s retail housing brands, with 152 homes delivered for Citizen via the site’s Section 106 agreement, and the balance of 152 homes delivered as ‘additional’ affordable homes thanks to the joint venture partnership.

Alongside the new homes, the Urban Extension at Eastern Green is providing 15ha of new employment space, 10,000 sq m of retail space, a primary school, a new local centre and a convenience store, as well as a range of ecological enhancements.

James Warrington, Executive Chair at Vistry Group, said: “Continuing our joint venture with Citizen at Eastern Green is great example of Vistry’s long term partnerships strategy – it’s enabling us to provide more than 800 new homes across three phases, with 50% of them offered in affordable tenures and the remainder for sale with one of our retail housing brands, perfectly demonstrating the strengths of the Group.”

Nick Byrne, Executive Director of Development at Citizen, said: “We’re pleased to be continuing our joint venture with Vistry and provide more affordable and market sale homes for people living in the West Midlands.

“At Citizen we have an ambitious development programme to build homes to meet the needs of our region and we also work with our partners, including Vistry, to make a positive difference to our customers and communities.

“We’re looking forward to seeing work at Eastern Green in Coventry continue building on our existing presence in the area.”

Tim Roberts, CEO at Henry Boot, commented: “This sale to Vistry is a significant transaction for Hallam, executing the phased sale of the wider Pickford Gate site according to plan, which will create thousands of much needed new homes in the area. It also highlights the continued demand for prime sites from leading national housebuilders.”

