Winvic Completes Third Lincolnshire County Council Highways Framework Project Ahead of Schedule

Winvic Construction Ltd, a leading main contractor specialising in the design and delivery of private and public sector construction and civil engineering projects, has announced the completion of the third project awarded to it under the Lincolnshire County Council (LCC) highways framework contract.

Major improvements on Dysart Road in Grantham, Lincolnshire, were completed a month ahead of schedule on 20th December, marking the end of a four-month reconstruction effort which has included the junctions of adjoining side roads.

This project has spanned two-kilometres, from Dysart Road’s junction with Sankt Augustin Way to the A1 overbridge, and has been delivered under the General Works Lot contract, which aims to improve infrastructure assets across Lincolnshire over a four-year period.

Winvic has excavated and rebuilt the entire two-kilometre road in sections, redeveloped the carriageway, resurfaced and created new pathways using nearly 8,000 tonnes of material. Additionally, Winvic completed comprehensive drainage, kerbing, and channel repairs, and refreshed carriageway markings.

To ensure public safety a westbound one-way closure on Dysart Road was in place throughout the works, along with a combination of daytime and night-time road closures towards the end of the project.

Rob Cook, Winvic’s Managing Director for Civils and Infrastructure, commented: “We are thrilled to announce the successful completion of our third highways project under the Lincolnshire County Council (LCC) highways framework.

“The delivery of Dysart Road’s major reconstruction is a testament to our team’s expertise, efficiency and commitment to excellence. Delivered effectively, ahead of schedule, and with minimal disruption to the local community, this achievement highlights our dedication to providing transformative infrastructure upgrades that bring tangible benefits to both local communities and road users.

“We are proud to have exceeded expectations on all three associated projects – A16 Marsh Lane, Boston; Newland, Lincoln; and now Dysart Road, Grantham.

“We look forward to continuing our collaboration with LCC and working on further infrastructure advancements for Lincolnshire.”

For more information on Winvic, the company’s latest project news, and job vacancies, please visit www.winvic.co.uk. Join Winvic on social media – visit X (formerly Twitter) @WinvicLtd and LinkedIn.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals