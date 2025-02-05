Award recognises JELD-WEN investment in tech-led vehicle safety

Door manufacturer JELD-WEN has won the Health and Safety award at the British Woodworking Federation (BWF) Awards 2024, recognising its use of innovative technology in reducing workplace risks.

JELD-WEN has introduced a new system to protect employees from moving vehicles in its manufacturing operations that uses radio frequency and TRUE-AI cameras to create a detection zone around each vehicle.

To ensure the safety of employees, a flashing light and audible warning is triggered if the systems detects a pedestrian. The vehicle will then automatically slow down and stop if a pedestrian comes into its proximity.

In presenting the award to JELD-WEN, judges recognised that the initiative had seen a significant investment in emerging radio frequency identification (RFID) and AI technologies to help manage operational safety and protect employees, supply chain drivers, and visitors to the site.

Helen Hewitt, BWF CEO, said: “JELD-WEN is to be commended for focusing on risk reduction and demonstrating a clear commitment to safety improvement in what is currently one of the highest severity risk areas at work.

“By investing in this cutting-edge technology JELD-WEN has clearly demonstrated its willingness to go above and beyond in ensuring the safety of employees and visitors to the site.”

Hamish White, Operation Director at JELD-WEN UK, added: “Health and safety is paramount within the sector, and we remain unrelenting in our aim to eliminate risk.

“I congratulate all of the team at our Penrith factory for taking a comprehensive view of the need to maintain the highest health and safety standards. This is a tremendous achievement and a fantastic example of living our JELD-WEN value that we build our business ethically and safely.”

Now in its sixteenth year, the BWF Awards recognise and celebrate the outstanding skills, talent and achievements of the UK woodworking and joinery manufacturing industry.

