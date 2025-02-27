Ayesa Engineering Acquires Australian & UK based firm ADP Consulting

The transaction strengthens Ayesa’s geographic reach, service offering and end-market diversification, and represents the continuation of its growth strategy to expand its Engineering division into English-speaking markets.

ADP Consulting, a leading sustainability-driven engineering consultancy, employs over 300 professionals across six offices in Australia and the UK.

Ayesa engineering, a global leader, has acquired ADP Consulting, a leading sustainability-focused engineering consultancy. This deal marks Ayesa’s entry into Australia and further bolsters its UK presence.

Founded in 2011 by Laurent Deleu and Jason Afford, ADP Consulting is recognised for its strength in enabling clients to transition to a net zero carbon future. This led the company to bring its expertise to the UK by opening an office in London in 2023.

Founded nearly 60 years ago, Ayesa provides multidisciplinary services across 80 technical disciplines and operates in key sectors, including energy, buildings, water, and transportation. Currently ranked #11 among the UK’s top ground engineering consultants, Ayesa has a proven track record in major infrastructure projects such as London’s Silvertown Tunnel, HS2 and One Mayfair, and is ranked globally as the top 24 for transportation and the top 20 for water infrastructure.

This acquisition strengthens Ayesa’s expertise in sustainable design within the built environment. It forms part of Ayesa’s growth strategy for its Engineering division in English-speaking markets, where it already has a strong presence with 8 offices in the UK and 3 in Ireland.

By joining forces, ADP Consulting’s specialised expertise will complement Ayesa’s global reach and capabilities. Together, their combined strengths in sustainability, renewable energy, transportation, data centres, and innovative building practices will drive smarter, more sustainable development worldwide.

John Byrne, Country Manager of Ayesa UK and Ireland, commented: “ADP Consulting brings a proven track record in delivering award-winning Mechanical, Electrical, and Public Health systems, as well as sustainable design, including retrofitting and repurposing existing infrastructure. Their expertise strengthens Ayesa’s offering in the UK and Ireland, enhancing our end-to-end capabilities.”



Daniel Johnson, Director of ADP Consulting in the UK; said “This partnership strengthens our ability to deliver integrated engineering solutions with a full in-house capability for the built environment. Together, we’ll help UK developers navigate the complexities of creating high-performance, environmentally responsible buildings that meet stringent regulatory requirements and stand the test of time.”

Growth strategy

The acquisition of ADP Consulting marks the latest in a series of strategic moves by Ayesa´s Engineering Division, following the 2022 purchase of the Irish-UK based engineering firm ByrneLooby and the recent acquisition of CORE (Spain) in January.





In total, this represents the eleventh corporate transaction of the group—following A&M Capital Europe’s majority investment in 2022—to strengthen its technological capabilities, geographic reach, and sector diversification. This approach has driven historic growth, with Ayesa’s revenue reaching nearly €800 million in 2024 and backlog exceeding €1.5 billion.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals