Barratt London and Places for London secure approval for the next phase of 900-home Bollo lane site

Barratt London and Places for London have secured planning approval for the next phase of its Bollo Lane site, following a unanimous decision by Ealing London Borough Council’s planning committee. The site, which sits between Bollo Lane and the Piccadilly railway lines by Acton Town Station, was the first development to be announced as part of the West London Partnership, an industry-leading collaboration that will unlock more than 4,000 new homes over the next decade.

The Bollo Lane project will be delivered in four phases and will provide up to 900 new homes once complete. Each residential phase will deliver 50% affordable housing to rent or buy. Construction works are due to begin this spring, with the first phase comprising 195 one, two and three-bedroom homes for private and affordable rent. The second phase that will be unlocked by the committee approval will deliver 455 new homes for affordable and private sale over the next five years.

In addition to delivering much-needed new homes, the project will create an entirely new street frontage along the western edge of Bollo Lane, providing extensive areas of new public realm alongside 20,000 sq ft of commercial and retail spaces. Residents will benefit from two new podium gardens, whilst the wider community will enjoy biodiverse green spaces through the creation of a new public square and community garden on land that was previously inaccessible to the public. The scheme has been designed to promote healthy and active travel methods, with new pedestrian and cycle routes linking Acton Town and Chiswick.

Biodiversity and sustainability have been carefully considered at every stage of scheme design. The proposals for Phase 2 are set to achieve a biodiversity net gain of 126%, with an urban greening factor of 0.47. There will be 250 new trees planted across the development, whilst highly efficient buildings will use sustainable energy sources to reduce carbon emissions and generate lower energy bills for residents.

Section 106 contributions agreed with Ealing London Borough Council will see more than £3m contributed to Education, Healthcare, Transport and other improvements in the Borough. In addition, the project will create up to 500 new jobs over the course of the development, and 20 new apprenticeships will be made available thanks to the West London Partnership.

Craig Carson, Managing Director at Barratt West London, comments: “We are pleased to receive the unanimous approval of Ealing’s Planning Committee for our updated Bollo Lane proposals, on what is a key strategic site for the West London Partnership. Since Places for London appointed us as their formal development partner for the site two years ago, we have worked closely on our shared vision to bring plans forward and ensure we deliver a site to be truly proud of. Our partnership at Bollo Lane will unlock nearly 900 new homes, and with half of these affordable, we are working in tandem with Places for London and Ealing London Borough Council to meet the housing needs in the borough.”

Jonathan Cornelius, Head of Property Development at Places for London, comments: “It is fantastic news to get the go ahead for our plans at Bollo Lane in Acton Town. This milestone is a significant step in our plans to deliver around 900 homes here – our largest development to date.

“Our plans have been designed to reflect the area’s heritage and context, such as the Grade II-listed station next to it, and will bring hundreds of the homes that London urgently needs.

“The scheme will benefit the local community with welcoming green spaces, improvements to pedestrian and cycling facilities and new commercial opportunities for local businesses.”

To find out more about Barratt London visit www.barrattlondon.com or for further details on Places for London visit www.placesforlondon.co.uk.

