Battle for Marlow: £750m Film Studio Faces Fierce Green Belt Inquiry

A four-week planning inquiry has commenced over a controversial proposal to transform Green Belt land south of Marlow—part of the Little Marlow Lakes Country Park—into a £750 million film studio complex. The ambitious development includes 18 sound stages, workshops, office spaces, and a vast backlot.

Buckinghamshire Council previously refused planning permission, citing several key concerns. The rejection was based on the project’s failure to prove the “very special circumstances” required to justify development on protected Green Belt land. Additional objections included the loss of part of the Country Park, potential harm to the Thames Valley landscape and the adjoining Chilterns National Landscape, as well as negative impacts on local residents’ amenities. Furthermore, the Council raised concerns over the project’s impact on the local road network and its failure to promote sustainable transport solutions effectively.

The case has now been taken up by the Secretary of State for a final decision.

Representing Buckinghamshire Council, the local planning authority, are Simon Bird KC and Esther Drabkin-Reiter, instructed by Laura Lee Briggs of the Council’s Legal Services. Meanwhile, Claire Nevin, instructed by Sophie Rae of PMV Planning, is acting on behalf of two key opposition groups—Little Marlow Parish Council and Save Marlow’s Green Belt.

The inquiry’s outcome will be pivotal, shaping the future of both Marlow’s natural landscape and the UK’s expanding film industry.

