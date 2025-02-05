BRE Urges Government to Accelerate Warm Homes Plan Rollout

The Building Research Establishment (BRE) is calling for urgent action to support homeowners in retrofitting 12 million homes across England that currently fall below adequate energy efficiency standards. With the government’s Warm Homes Plan set to be unveiled in the spring, BRE is pushing for immediate measures to improve private sector housing and reduce energy costs for millions.

Newly released figures from the English Housing Survey (EHS) show that, for the first time, over 50% of homes in England now meet at least an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) band C rating—a significant milestone in improving home energy efficiency. While social housing has made notable progress, privately owned and rented properties remain a major challenge, requiring large-scale interventions to create healthier, low-carbon, and cost-efficient homes.

Tackling Energy Inefficiency in Private Homes

The Warm Homes Plan has already introduced Local Grant funding to combat fuel poverty, and the £1bn-a-year ECO programme—which supports low-income households—is set to continue until 2026. However, BRE’s analysis of the latest government data highlights that wider-reaching support is needed to meet the UK’s net zero targets.

A key concern is that the burden of improving inefficient homes (those rated below EPC band C) is overwhelmingly a private sector issue, with 90% of these properties either owner-occupied or privately rented. Some of the least efficient homes include:

Flats in converted houses, which often suffer from poor insulation and the challenge of coordinating retrofits among multiple owners.

Private rental properties, which have the highest proportion of homes in the least energy-efficient EPC F and G bands.

Owner-occupied homes, particularly those owned by the over-65s, who may struggle to fund energy efficiency improvements but are also most at risk from cold-related health issues.

Cold Homes Costing the NHS £500 Million a Year

Poor energy efficiency in homes isn’t just an environmental issue—it’s a major public health concern. According to separate research by BRE, cold homes are the single largest housing-related cost burden to the NHS. In 2023, it was estimated that over £500 million was spent treating cold-related illnesses caused by homes in the lowest EPC bands F and G.

To address this, BRE is urging the government to ensure the Warm Homes Plan includes targeted retrofit advice, particularly for the over-65s, who own more than 40% of the owner-occupied homes that fall below EPC band C. The plan should also include support for accessing finance to help households fund essential improvements.

By tackling energy inefficiency across the full spectrum of housing stock, the government can make significant progress towards net zero while protecting households from high energy bills and the health risks associated with cold homes.

Jane Goddard, Managing Director of Building Performance Services and Deputy CEO of BRE, said:

“We have made encouraging progress to date on retrofitting our existing housing stock, with over half of English homes now meeting the reasonable EPC C standard.

“However, our approach to the remaining energy inefficient homes will require consideration to ensure the Warm Homes Plan can target a much wider group of households with effective support.

“Local authorities will be crucial in this journey and require the necessary data, capacity, funding and powers to deliver energy efficiency improvements to homes most in need. The upcoming English Devolution Bill will hopefully mark a welcome step in this process.”

