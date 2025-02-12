Business Secretary Meets Construction Leaders to Tackle Growth Barriers

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds, alongside Housing Minister Matthew Pennycook, has met with top construction CEOs to discuss how planning reforms can drive industry growth and investment.

During the discussions, the Business Secretary emphasised the crucial role of planning and construction in the Government’s economic strategy. Industry leaders from real estate, planning, construction, and infrastructure were invited to share insights on recent planning system reforms, ongoing barriers to growth, and how government intervention could unlock new opportunities.

Jonathan Reynolds said:

“Our construction sector is a cornerstone of the UK economy, supporting thousands of jobs and playing a key role in our Plan for Change as we push to get Britain building. With the stability of our upcoming Industrial Strategy, we’re committed to working closely with industry to ensure our reforms deliver real benefits to communities nationwide. Meetings like this are essential in identifying and addressing planning challenges to drive growth and investment.”

The Government has already taken steps to accelerate planning approvals and stimulate growth, including the publication of an updated National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) in December. This follows extensive industry engagement, with over 3,000 responses to its Industrial Strategy green paper consultation helping to shape future policy.

Looking ahead, the Government will unveil a 10-year Infrastructure Strategy and the 2025 Spending Review, providing long-term certainty for investors and the construction supply chain.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals