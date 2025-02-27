Galliford Try Secures £44.5m Contract for Fire Safety Upgrades at HMP Wakefield

Galliford Try has been awarded a £44.5m contract to carry out essential fire safety improvements at HMP Wakefield, one of the UK’s highest-security prisons.

The project, delivered by Galliford Try’s Building North East and Yorkshire team on behalf of the Ministry of Justice, will involve major upgrades across the entire facility. Given the prison’s operational needs, the team will work closely with staff to minimise disruption while carrying out the improvements.

A 2023 report from HM Inspectorate of Prisons highlighted concerns over the ageing infrastructure at HMP Wakefield and noted that fire safety upgrades were scheduled to begin in September 2023. However, work has only now commenced, with Galliford Try installing fire compartmentalisation, emergency lighting, smoke extraction systems, fire alarms, and misting reels to enhance safety throughout the prison.

Steve Ripp, custodial and judicial director for Galliford Try, said: “This project reinforces Galliford Try’s expertise in delivering critical infrastructure in secure environments and underscores our commitment to helping the MoJ improve safety standards in the UK’s custodial facilities.”

With work now underway, the upgrades will ensure that HMP Wakefield meets modern fire safety standards, improving conditions for staff and inmates alike.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals