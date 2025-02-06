GRAHAM completes M2 junction 5 improvements scheme in Kent

Civil engineering specialist GRAHAM is pleased to announce the successful completion and opening of the National Highways M2 junction 5 improvements scheme.

The project, which began in June 2021 was commissioned under the Road Investment Strategy (RIS 2), and has delivered a transformative upgrade to one of the UK’s busiest and previously most dangerous junctions, improving connectivity, safety, and traffic flow in the region.

Located at the intersection of the M2 and A249 in Kent, the upgraded junction provides a critical link between the Isle of Sheppey, Maidstone, and the M20 motorway, which connects Dover to London and Sheerness.

With the improvements now completed, motorists will benefit from enhanced safety and smoother journeys, addressing long-standing concerns over congestion and accident risks.

The project’s centrepiece is the new Stockbury flyover, a nearly mile-long structure that eliminates the need for traffic to interact with the heavily congested Stockbury roundabout.

The flyover, constructed using 1,500 bespoke Reinforced Earth RECO panels, features a design that blends with the Kent Downs Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty by incorporating locally sourced flint and cobble.

The two bridges supporting the flyover were constructed using reinforced concrete beams, each weighing up to 56 tonnes, which were installed using a 450-tonne mobile crane during August and October 2023 without disrupting live traffic.

In addition to the flyover, two new dedicated slip roads now provide direct access from the A249 to the M2, bypassing the Stockbury roundabout entirely to provide reduced congestion. A larger, redesigned gyratory system for the roundabout has also been created, with the removal of existing traffic lights, alongside the creation of a safer link road connecting Maidstone Road and Oad Street.

Throughout the project, GRAHAM demonstrated its commitment to social value and community engagement. Efforts included construction aid for local facilities, volunteer days, and donations to charities such as Demelza Hospice, Maidstone Homeless Care, and Dandelion Time.

This approach earned the project full marks in the Considerate Constructors Scheme (CCS), reflecting their dedication to community involvement, workforce care, and environmental responsibility.

Discussing the completion of the scheme, Dave Brown GRAHAM Contracts Director, remarked:

“It is with great pride that we announce the successful completion of the M2 Junction 5 Improvements Scheme, which is a testament to the hard work, collaboration, and commitment of the entire team. We are proud to deliver a project that not only improves safety and connectivity for motorists, but leaves a lasting positive impact on the community. I’d like to thank everyone involved for their efforts and the local residents for their support throughout this journey.”

Jilwan Rahimi, National Highways Project Manager, said: “We are incredibly proud to have completed a project of this scale and be leaving behind a positive legacy for the local community.

“We are grateful for everyone’s patience and understanding while carrying out this work, which will provide smoother and safer journeys for thousands of road users every day.”

To celebrate the project’s completion, a video showcasing the four-year construction journey, and the challenges faced while working in close proximity to live traffic is now available to watch here:

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals