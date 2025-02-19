gs8 and Octopus Energy unveil UK’s largest ‘Zero Bills’ Housing Development and Groundbreaking Residential Microgrid

113 energy positive homes, that store more carbon than they create, with Octopus Energy’s ‘Zero Bills’ guarantee

Will feature ground-breaking community microgrid system – the first globally to offer Octopus’ ‘Zero Bills’ tariff

gs8, the RIBA Award-winning UK housebuilder specialising in Planet Positive homes and neighbourhoods, has begun construction on 113 new homes in Thornwood, Essex.

The development, Carpenter’s Yard, marks the UK’s largest ‘Zero Bill’s development, in partnership with Octopus Energy. The first homes will be launched in April, with the first completions expected in late 2025.

The site will be developed in line with gs8’s Planet Positive Framework and Zero Waste Charter, which means all non-contaminated waste on site is reused wherever possible and recycled as a secondary solution. The carbon stored in the homes and the landscaping exceeds the embodied carbon needed to build and maintain them.

The innovative scheme will feature centralised battery storage, allowing the significant on-site energy to be seamlessly shared between properties, creating a market-leading energy-efficient and low carbon ‘Zero Bills’ community. The scheme’s ground-breaking community microgrid will be the first in the world to offer ‘Zero Bills’ through gs8’s partnership with Octopus Energy.

Launched in 2022, Octopus’ ‘Zero Bills’ tariff enables customers to move into homes that are fully kitted out with state-of-the-art green tech – including a heat pump, a battery and solar panels – with no energy bills guaranteed for 5-10 years.

Carpenter’s Yard will be tenure-blind, with all homes, including its 35 affordable dwellings, built to the same sustainability credentials. Of the affordable homes, 20 are for affordable rent and 15 will be shared ownership.

Josh Gordon, Co-Founder, gs8, comments: “This is a landmark development for us as a business, building on the groundbreaking regenerative housing approach we’ve been committed to for the past six plus years.

“We are delighted to continue our successful partnership with Octopus Energy, a pioneering business, that shares our vision and values, seeking to create homes built for the future and developments that bring positive lasting impacts to local communities.”

Nigel Banks, Zero Bills Director, Octopus Energy, comments: “’Zero Bills’ is not just about eliminating energy bills – it’s about creating a sustainable future.

“Our partnership with gs8 to deliver a microgrid community is all about delivering a truly transformative project that sets a new standard for affordable, eco-friendly living.”

Plans feature several new public spaces, including a proposed community café and grocery concept and a permanent office for North Weald Bassett Parish Council, reflecting gs8’s ethos of community building, with the design of the scheme influenced by, and created for, the local community.

Residents will have use of a shared DIY and reuse centre, enabling them to swap infrequently used items including tools and equipment. Residents will also have access to an on-site fitness centre and a pop-up space that can be booked out.

Carpenter’s Yard provides multiple designated play areas for children, hidden within the trail garden, and on the pedestrianised ‘play street’ intertwined with a natural landscape featuring logs from felled trees on site, seating, new mature trees, edible planting and habitat creation and enhancement to encourage greater biodiversity. Each home, which will be designed with young families in mind, featuring designated home working spaces.

Through gs8’s partnership with Nissan and Volt, electric car club vehicles and electric bicycles will be available for residents to use. An on-site concierge will also provide a number of services, including a shuttle service to Epping Underground Station to encourage sustainable methods of transport and reduced car usage.

As with all gs8 developments, the landscape has been designed to be self-sustainable within two years, with the majority of existing trees and hedgerows along the border of the site retained. The former pond on the site will be reinstated and enhanced, with additional wetland and aquatic planting to increase biodiversity, with a dipping deck and seating installed. This results in a biodiversity net gain achieved on-site of over 40%.

The scheme has been designed by Boehm Lynas, with whom gs8 were jointly awarded a RIBA National Award plus two RIBA London Awards in 2024 for their Planet Positive project, The Arbour, a collection of 10 homes in Walthamstow, East London.

For more information on the homes at Carpenters Yard in Thornwood and to register your interest, please visit: https://www.carpentersyard.com/

