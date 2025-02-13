Hurstwood Holdings submits planning application for £15 million industrial park near Aberdeen Airport

Arrowmere Capital, part of the Hurstwood Holdings Group, has submitted a planning application for a new £15 million industrial park in Dyce, Aberdeen. The proposed scheme, designed by RGP Architects, will deliver 80,000 sq ft of high-quality industrial and warehouse space across five modern units, ranging in size from 10,000 sq ft to 18,000 sq ft.

Situated on a 12-acre site within the well-established Kirkhill Industrial Estate in Dyce, near Aberdeen Airport, the development will bring much-needed, state-of-the-art industrial accommodation to the area. Hurstwood Holdings acquired the site formerly home to The Quad and previously known as Craigievar House in 2023. The office building had remained vacant for several years before being demolished last year to make way for the new scheme.

Sam Ashworth

Sam Ashworth, Project Director at Hurstwood Holdings, comments: “There is a continuing demand for high quality industrial, innovation and science hubs in the area. This project will breathe new life into a derelict site, significantly enhancing the landscape while delivering substantial economic benefits to Dyce. There is a continuing demand for high-quality industrial and warehouse space in Aberdeen, and this scheme directly responds to that need.

Ashworth continues: “Hurstwood Holdings has a strong track record of delivering exceptional industrial parks, having most recently completed the comprehensive redevelopment of Lune Industrial Estate in Lancaster. We are committed to creating a best-in-class working environment that will not only attract businesses but also generate new employment opportunities for the local community.

Following a positive public consultation, we carefully considered all feedback to produce a scheme that will be hugely beneficial for the area. As responsible developers and investors, we are focused on long-term investment, ensuring this site reaches its full potential while supporting the local economy.”

The proposed development underscores Hurstwood Holdings commitment to delivering high-quality industrial schemes and supporting economic growth in key regional locations. The Group, which has a national portfolio valued in excess of £300 million and looks after more than 1,200 occupiers in England, Scotland and Wales, already has a substantial presence in Aberdeen totalling more than 1 million sq ft including the two Aberdeen Innovation and Energy Parks.

