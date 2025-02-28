Injecta Fire Barrier Presents at London Stock Exchange

Injecta Fire Barrier was proud to present at the London Stock Exchange during Light Science Technologies (LST) Holdings PLC’s Capital Markets Day on 26th February in the City of London. The event provided a valuable platform to discuss recent progress, financial performance and the outlook for 2025 and beyond.

Recognising Injecta Fire Barrier’s significant growth since 2023, Managing Director Shaun Tasker delivered a presentation on the evolving landscape of Passive Fire Protection (PFP) and the opportunities ahead.

“We are proud to showcase Injecta Fire Barrier’s success and the impact we’ve made in the industry. Our innovative approach to fire safety is setting new benchmarks, and this event provided a fantastic opportunity to discuss our achievements and future direction,” says Shaun Tasker, Managing Director at Injecta Fire Barrier.

The event welcomed institutional investors, asset managers, analysts, and industry collaborators, offering insights into market trends and investment potential. It was hosted by LST Holdings’ leadership team, alongside managing directors from various divisions.

“It’s exciting to be part of an organisation making a real impact by enhancing fire safety in mid and high-rise structures across the UK. With Injectaclad’s numerous advantages, not just in safety but also in reducing remediation costs, we are confident that 2025 will be another year of strong growth,” adds Shaun.

Injecta Fire Barrier is the UK’s first independent approved installer of the patented Injectaclad system, an acrylic-based graphite sealant that expands upon heat exposure to slow the spread of flames and smoke in structural cavities. By installing the regulatory-compliant Injectaclad system, Injecta Fire Barrier helps property owners avoid excessive remediation costs while ensuring enhanced fire safety.

“I enjoyed sharing our vision and goals at the London Stock Exchange on the 26th of February. It was great to see so many partners and investors there!” concludes Shaun.

For more information about Injecta Fire Barrier, visit: https://injectafirebarrier.com/

