Investment at Prologis Park Beddington drives economic growth in Croydon & Sutton

Prologis UK, a leading logistics property owner, developer and investor, announces a significant increase to its Foreign Direct Investment in Croydon & Sutton, reaching over $250 million with expansion currently underway at Prologis Park Beddington.

Investing in market-leading Industrial Logistics facilities

Prologis’ investments in the boroughs include eight Industrial Logistics distribution centres spanning 650,000 sq. ft., home to national and international businesses, including Royal Mail, Amazon, Oddbox, EasyShipping and Unitrunk.

Expanding on this investment, Prologis UK is developing a further four additional market-leading units, covering 93,935 sq. ft as a second phase to Prologis Park Beddington on Beddington Lane. Completion is expected in May 2025, offering four BREEAM ‘Outstanding’ rated units ranging between 15,000 to 46,000 sq. ft. Details of available units can be found here.

Once complete, the new development is expected to support approximately 270 full-time jobs, providing a substantial boost to local employment. Beyond job creation, the latest phase of development is projected to generate c£1.5 million in Business Rate revenue whilst aiming to deliver meaningful social impact to the local community.

Simon Perks, Director of Capital Deployment at Prologis UK, said: “From the outset, our goal was to deliver real value to the communities of Croydon & Sutton. By combining employment opportunities and education outreach, we’re creating a development that will have a lasting positive impact. It’s exciting to see the social value we envisioned coming to life.”

Over the past year, Prologis UK, in partnership with Winvic Construction, has led skills development sessions and educational visits for young people from Sutton, where the latest development is located. Students from local schools and training providers have toured the construction site at Prologis Park Beddington, whilst learning about careers in property, construction and logistics.

Building Futures: Inspiring the Next Generation

Development sessions, for recent school leavers, have included supporting people in understanding career pathways and developing their CV in preparation for job applications. To date, two apprentices have been hired by Winvic through Prologis UK’s Construction Skills Programme.

Danny Nelson, Managing Director – Industrial at Winvic, said: “Our work at Prologis Park Beddington has been about more than just construction – it’s about creating opportunities and leaving a positive legacy. Through initiatives like apprenticeships and work insights, we’re helping to nurture future talent while delivering lasting social, economic, and environmental benefits for the local area.”

Cassie Davis, Assistant Principal – Director of 6th Form at Harris Academy Sutton said: “Visiting Winvic’s live construction site was an eye-opening experience for our students, showcasing the diverse career opportunities and pathways into the industry. They gained real-world insight into large-scale projects and were especially engaged in learning about roles beyond engineering. Many left feeling inspired, with some even expressing interest in work experience – a fantastic outcome from an insightful and engaging visit.”

