James Latham’s expertise in Valchromat elevates Science Museum’s Wonderlab refurbishment

Covering the full spectrum

James Latham, one of the UK’s leading independent timber, panel and decorative surface distributors recently provided Valchromat for the refurbishment of the Science Museum’s Wonderlab, its interactive gallery for children.

This pioneering MDF was selected as the primary material for a rainbow-themed installation in the gallery’s ‘Colour Room,’ where its ability to successfully blend aesthetics, durability, and versatility, whilst doing so safely and sustainably, made it a go-to choice.

A popular material for leisure, attraction, and retail fit-outs, this project showcases Valchromat’s performance and visual appeal; especially how it gives specifiers and fabricators creative freedom to realise even the most ambitious briefs.

Taking a closer look at the project…

True colours

The Science Museum is one of the UK’s best-loved cultural destinations for adults and children alike, with a focus on inspiring futures and making science accessible for everyone.

This overarching goal comes to life in Wonderlab, an interactive hands-on experience developed to ignite scientific curiosity and fuel the imagination. Originally opened in 2016, by 2023 its popular Colour Room, an immersive space designed to communicate the science of colour, was due a refurbishment.

A core object of the refresh involved replacing worn fittings with new ones and reinvigorating the space with a vibrant landscape mural, incorporating a prominent rainbow feature that would help show how the colours of the rainbow appear under monochromatic light.

Golden opportunity

The type of material chosen for the rainbow feature was important. Not only did it need to be structurally robust, able to withstand the rigours of a high-footfall environment and deliver the visual impact stipulated within the design brief, it also had to meet a set of regulatory requirements unique to public attractions.

The feature would be subject to constant physical interaction from visitors of all ages, so every aspect of the fit-out has to meet strict safety and sustainability standards, including non-toxicity. Furthermore, it had to be easy to clean to ensure the highest levels of hygiene.

It was a delicate balance for the museum’s Spatial & Exhibitions Designer, Laurence Deane, to strike, working with fabricator Hadley Interiors and its long-time distribution partner James Latham.

Out of the blue

Once the brief had been shared with James Latham’s expert specification team, one material immediately leapt out as a clear front-runner: Valchromat.

A pioneering, lightweight MDF panel, available in a wide spectrum of colours, its balance of form and function immediately impressed Laurence who chose seven different shades to faithfully represent a rainbow. His team was also particularly impressed by the consistency of colour running through the entire body of each panel as well as its ultra-smooth finish.

Pushing the visual dial even further, to ensure each colour popped, James Latham recommended treating each Valchromat sheet used with pigmented oils from specialist manufacturer Koate. This treatment not only added extra tonal depth and higher contrast, it also protected the feature making it easier to maintain.

Simple to work, Valchromat is also a fabricator firm favourite, as it can be cut to almost any shape, from an expansive arch to a tiny tile. Even better, as demonstrated in the rainbow display, Valchromat can be bonded, planed, or sculpted to create 3-D decorative features.

With flying colours

The results speak for themselves, with visitors seeing this vision in Valchromat as soon as they enter the room.

In Laurence’s words, “The Koate-treated Valchromat leaps out as soon as you enter the room, providing an important visual anchor. The vivid, matt tones also perfectly achieve the objective of the piece: demonstrating how colours appear under monochrome light. A huge thanks to James Latham for their consultancy on the project, we look forward to working with them in the future.”

James Latham is one of Valchromat’s most trusted distributors, possessing the largest range of the product in the UK. There are over 10 colours to choose from and it’s available in the following board sizes: 2500mm x 1850mm/1250mm, in 8mm, 12mm, 25mm, or 30mm thicknesses.

To find out more visit https://www.lathamtimber.co.uk/products/panels/mdf/valchromat.

