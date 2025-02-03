Keepmoat invests more than £50 million to deliver 227 new homes in Wiltshire

Top 10 UK housebuilder, Keepmoat is investing more than £50 million in Warminster following exchange of contracts on a 24 acre plot of land situated south of Victoria Road.

Work is due to start in late 2025 at the development – now named Cley Hill View – to deliver 227 high-quality new homes, of which at least 30 per cent will be affordable homes.

As part of the significant £50 million commitment to the Wiltshire area, Keepmoat will also create new green spaces, and play areas alongside pedestrian, road and cycle routes to and from surrounding communities.

Expected to be completed in 2028, the development will offer a variety of much-needed multi-tenure one, two, three, and four-bedroomed homes, catering to first-time buyers, working professionals, and families.

Ben Leather, Regional Managing Director at Keepmoat West Midlands, said: “Keepmoat is excited to announce contracts have successfully been exchanged on Cley Hill View. Acquisition of this land highlights Keepmoat’s commitment to providing quality homes in the South West of England and aligns with our ambitious growth plans in the region.

“With Wiltshire experiencing a population increase of 8.4 percent from 2011 to 2021, the demand for housing has grown significantly. We’re pleased to be contributing towards addressing the region’s housing shortage.

“Keepmoat’s Cley Hill View development will not only provide new homes, it will also create a thriving new community. In addition, we will be creating strong employment, apprentice and training opportunities for local contractors and labourers.”

All of the homes at Cley Hill View will be delivered in line with the Future Homes Standard, including renewable energy systems such as air source heat pumps, solar panels and EV charging points to help residents save on energy bills.

Keepmoat is a top 10 UK partnership homebuilder with a track record of delivering quality new homes across the UK at prices people can afford. To date, almost 70 per cent of its current developments are on brownfield sites and more than 70 per cent of its customers are first time buyers. Keepmoat achieved HBF five star builder status, receiving a rating of at least 90 per cent in the National New Homes Customer Satisfaction Survey.

For more information, please visit www.keepmoat.com.

