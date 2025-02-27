King Charles Celebrates JCB’s 80th Anniversary and Hydrogen Innovation

His Majesty The King visited JCB’s World Headquarters today as part of the company’s 80th anniversary celebrations, getting a first-hand look at the future of hydrogen-powered machinery.

During his tour of JCB’s Innovation Centre in Rocester, The King was introduced to the company’s latest breakthrough – a hydrogen-powered internal combustion engine. Chairman Anthony Bamford showcased one of the first JCB diggers to run on hydrogen, demonstrating how the machine can be refuelled in just minutes.

The visit also marked another milestone for JCB – the production of its one-millionth backhoe loader. This iconic machine revolutionised construction worldwide by replacing manual labour with mechanised earthmoving.

Lord Bamford expressed his gratitude for the royal visit, stating: “It is a real honour for us all that The King has visited JCB to help us celebrate 80 years in business. It was also a great pleasure to show The King the progress we are making with hydrogen-powered machines. Today was an occasion that will live long in the memories of everyone who was present.”

The King was welcomed by Lord and Lady Bamford, George Bamford, and JCB CEO Graeme Macdonald before touring the backhoe loader production line, where he even helped fit a wheel to a JCB digger.

During the tour, His Majesty met several JCB apprentices, including Eleanor Pitt, only the second female welding apprentice at the company. He also spoke with long-serving employees, including Richard Williams, who has worked at JCB for 38 years, following in his father’s footsteps. Richard’s wife Sarah, son Josh, and daughter Kaitlan – all JCB employees – were also introduced to The King.

The visit concluded in JCB’s main reception, where His Majesty was shown the one-millionth backhoe loader and greeted by over 60 guests. Among them were members of two families with nearly 1,000 years of combined service to JCB. Bill Boot, who started working at JCB in 1949, was joined by nine current Boot family employees, including his great-grandson Leigh. Ken Harrison, aged 100, one of the last surviving members of the 1953 team that built the first backhoe loader, was also in attendance with his family.

Former JCB Academy student Rhys Bradbury, now JCB’s Regional Sales Manager for Central Europe, Austria, and Switzerland, reflected on the visit: “It was fantastic to be involved in today’s visit and a great start to JCB’s 80th anniversary year.”

Olympic silver medallist Adam Burgess, a JCB-sponsored athlete, also attended the event.

Before departing, The King unveiled a plaque to commemorate his visit and was met by thousands of JCB employees, who lined the route waving flags and cheering in celebration of this historic occasion.

