Leeds Bradford Airport awards Phase 2 of LBA: REGEN contract to Farrans Construction

Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) has announced that it has awarded the Contract for Phase 2 of construction works on its £100m regeneration project to Farrans Construction, as it continues to transform its terminal facilities to dramatically improve the passenger experience and help unlock economic growth for the region.

With the terminal extension (Phase 1) due to handover in Summer 2025, the refurbishment of the existing terminal (Phase 2) of LBA: REGEN is expected to complete in Winter 2026, setting up an exciting period of development for the airport.

Farrans is a leading building and civil engineering contractor which operates across the UK and Ireland. The company is already on-site completing Phase 1 of the project which involves the construction of the 9,500m2, three-storey terminal extension (pictured). Passengers will benefit from more seating, faster security, new shops and eateries, and a larger baggage reclaim area and immigration hall, as well as improved access for passengers with restricted mobility.

In Phase 2, Farrans will be undertaking a full refurbishment of the existing terminal. Works will be delivered in multiple sub-phases to minimise disruption to customers and allow the airport to operate as close to normal as possible. Improvements include the creation of new staircases, lifts and escalators to provide an open plan feel which will complement the new lighter and brighter terminal extension. Remodelled internal spaces will allow improved passenger movement and there will be brand new security and arrivals facilities, World Duty Free and shops, bars and restaurants.

By 2030, the regeneration has the potential to create 1,500 new direct jobs at LBA and 4,000 new indirect jobs, as well as contribute a total of £940 million to the local economy*.

The regeneration will also help LBA to further decarbonise its operations, as outlined in the airport’s 2030 Net Zero Carbon Roadmap, with the installation of new all electric heating, lighting and machinery, including new baggage belts. It is expected that airlines attracted by the regeneration will accelerate the deployment of their newest, quietest and most efficient aircraft at the airport, in turn reducing the overall environmental impact of LBA’s operations.

Vincent Hodder, CEO, LBA with Darren McIvor, Farrans Construction

Vincent Hodder, Chief Executive of Leeds Bradford Airport, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Farrans on Phase 2 of our LBA: REGEN project. We’ve already created a strong working relationship with the team on Phase 1 and as we transition into Phase 2, we’re excited to be able to take our customers along with us on this journey.

“It’s also an opportunity to let our customers know that while this important work gets underway, there will be temporary changes to the terminal while we deliver this new and improved customer experience. LBA: REGEN is the first major improvement to our terminal since its opening in 1968 and is long overdue. It’s vitally important to upgrade LBA to the world-class facility Yorkshire deserves.”

Cathal Montague, Regional Director at Farrans Construction, said: “We are pleased to be continuing our strong working relationship with Leeds Bradford Airport as they progress with this important improvement project which will have long term benefits for this region. Our experience in the aviation sector has enabled us to work collaboratively with our client to ensure the airport’s operations have continued without disruption, and we will be putting in place similar plans as we move forwards into Phase 2.

“Our team is fully invested in the complete delivery of this regeneration project and I am pleased that we will be remaining on site to see the work come to completion at the end of Phase 2. Leeds is an important region for our business, we are all frequent users of LBA and we are looking forward to working together with the airport’s team on the successful delivery of the next stage of the project.”

This year, the airport is expected to contribute a total of £460 million to the local economy, directly employing 2,100 people and indirectly supporting 4,500 jobs.

*data collected from York Aviation analysis.

