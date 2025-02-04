Lovell Launches Construction of Energy-Efficient Homes in Hessle

Lovell has officially broken ground on its latest eco-conscious housing development in Hessle, marking the start of construction on 54 new homes.

Valued at £19 million, this mixed-tenure development will feature cutting-edge air source heat pumps, making it entirely gas-free, a significant step toward sustainable living in East Yorkshire.

Situated in the picturesque town of Hessle, known for its Humber Bridge Country Park and tranquil atmosphere, the development aims to reflect the natural beauty of its surroundings. The homes will showcase a blend of red brick and silver pearl render, accented by grey and terracotta roof tiles, offering elegant designs that integrate seamlessly into the local landscape.

This groundbreaking project represents the developer’s commitment to innovation and environmental stewardship. By incorporating air-source heat pumps into every home, the development will provide residents with energy-efficient and future-ready living solutions while supporting the UK’s transition to greener housing standards.

The development will include 28 open-market homes with options ranging from four to five bedrooms, as well as four two-bedroom First Homes available through the First Homes Scheme. Affordable housing will also be available through a partnership with Together Housing, ensuring that this new community is both inclusive and diverse.

In addition to the new homes, Lovell has committed over £360,000 in contributions to support local services, education, and healthcare, reinforcing its dedication to enhancing the surrounding community.

Groundbreaking marks the beginning of a construction phase that will conclude in Summer 2026. The first homes will be available for sale in early 2025, offering buyers the opportunity to secure modern, eco-friendly homes in a serene and convenient location.

Robert Adams, Regional Managing Director at Lovell, said:

“Breaking ground on this development in Hessle is an exciting milestone. It’s a chance to bring modern, sustainable living to a beautiful and serene environment while contributing meaningfully to the local community.”

