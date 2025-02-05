New head of traffic and transportation at civil and structural engineer BSP Consulting

Jason Davenport has been promoted to director of traffic and transportation at East Midlands-based civil and structural engineering company BSP Consulting.

He takes over from one of the founding directors of BSP Consulting, Mark Rayers, who is stepping back to become a part-time consultant to the business.

Jason, who was previously associate director of transportation at BSP Consulting, joined the company as a transport engineer just a month after it was founded in 1999 and has been a key member of the team ever since.

His expertise includes transport planning, travel plans, transport assessment, access strategy, noise assessments and safety audits. Jason’s experience ranges across all sectors, having worked on schemes at airports and universities through to supermarkets and housing developments.

BSP MD Carl Hilton said: “We are very pleased to announce the promotion of Jason Davenport to director of traffic and transportation at BSP Consulting.

“Our ethos is to promote from within wherever possible, which provides our team with opportunities to progress their careers and also enables smooth succession planning for the business.

“Jason has been a loyal, experienced, and valued part of the team at BSP right from the start and his promotion is very well deserved.

“As one of the founding directors of BSP Consulting, Mark has played a pivotal role in the success of BSP – helping the company to grow to become one of the largest independent civil and structural engineering businesses in the East Midlands.

“We are very pleased that he is staying with us as a part-time consultant and continuing to support the extensive network of clients that we have built up since the business began more than 25 years ago.”

Throughout his time at BSP, Jason has held positions as transport engineer, senior transport engineer, associate and associate director. His appointment as director of traffic and transportation began on 1st February 2025.

He said: “Under Mark Rayers, the traffic and transportation department at BSP Consulting has earned an excellent reputation as a professional and skilled team that provides outstanding service to clients.

“I have worked with Mark for 28 years in total, having met him before he became a founding director at BSP, and I am proud to have been appointed to head up the team going forward and to continue the good work that BSP has become renowned for.”

Jason, who lives in Gedling, Nottingham, is based in BSP’s head office in Nottingham but heads up the traffic and transportation team across the group.

Mark Rayers is one of the original four founders of BSP Consulting, which was launched in Oxford Street, Nottingham in 1999. The company has since expanded with offices in Pride Park, Derby and De Montfort Street, Leicester, as well as an office in South Yorkshire, on Smithy Wood Crescent, Sheffield.

He has stepped down in his role as a director but will remain a part-time consultant to BSP Consulting, working one day a week.

BSP is an award-winning firm that operates across the UK, offering civil engineering, structural engineering, transport engineering, geotechnical, and environmental engineering. BSP works across all sectors including housing, student accommodation, commercial, industrial, health, education, senior living, retail and heritage.

For more information about BSP Consulting visit www.bsp-consulting.co.uk

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals