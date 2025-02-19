New plans reveal a contemporary banqueting hall is to take the place of Middleton Conservative Club

Leading Community architects Architecture Unknown has submitted plans to reimagine the former Middleton Conservative Club as a banqueting hall and community space.

The elaborate plans, submitted on behalf of local business Kohinoor Banqueting Ltd, show the site transformed into a wedding venue and multi-use function space for the community.

The planning proposal includes internal refurbishments and renovation of the existing heritage façade, as well as a double storey contemporary brick extension.

The proposed transformation will see the disused area at the back of the building adapted into a car park, containing new plants, green swales and a green-wall with the promise to retain existing trees and where possible improve the biodiversity of the site.

In 2022, The Middleton Town Masterplan aimed to bring buildings in the town back to life through creative reuse, enhancing facades and shop fronts. The project was aimed at driving footfall to the area.

The modern and contemporary extension, on 77 Long Street, would takes cues from the existing Middleton Conservative Club and the architecture in the surrounding area.

Director, Daniel Kelso from Architecture Unknown, said: “The plans for 77 Long Street are contemporary and fresh, nodding respectfully to the buildings heritage while making it fit for purpose – an exciting building that will service the community for events and celebrations, for many years to come.

“From conception to plans, it has been a collaborative process with the client to ensure we can put forward a beautiful space Middleton town can be proud of. There has been a real focus in maintaining the green space the local community loves, whilst improving access and making the building a go-to destination for events.”

Architecture Unknown is a Manchester-based practice founded by Charlie Butterwick and Daniel Kelso.

77 Long Street falls under the Middleton Town Centre Conservation Area Appraisal, a list of buildings of local importance. The development sits within Middleton Town and falls under the influence of the Rochdale Metropolitan Borough Council.

