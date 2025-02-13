New Vision for Chorlton: Plans to Transform Former Shopping Centre Submitted

Exciting plans to revitalise the former Chorlton Cross Shopping Centre are set to be submitted to Manchester City Council, paving the way for a vibrant new neighbourhood in the heart of the community.

The ambitious regeneration project is being led by Manchester-based developer PJ Livesey in partnership with the Greater Manchester Pension Fund. The proposal aims to deliver a diverse mix of homes and revitalised retail spaces, breathing new life into the area.

Following extensive public consultation throughout 2023, the plans have been refined to reflect local feedback, with several key improvements:

More green space – An additional 650m² of outdoor space and 60 new trees will be introduced. Manchester Road will become a pedestrian-friendly, car-free green route, complete with seating areas to encourage people to relax and enjoy the surroundings.

– An additional 650m² of outdoor space and 60 new trees will be introduced. Manchester Road will become a pedestrian-friendly, car-free green route, complete with seating areas to encourage people to relax and enjoy the surroundings. Boost for independent businesses – A brand-new ‘Makers Yard’ will provide retail spaces tailored for small, independent businesses, complementing the existing high street on Wilbraham Road.

– A brand-new ‘Makers Yard’ will provide retail spaces tailored for small, independent businesses, complementing the existing high street on Wilbraham Road. Diverse, energy-efficient homes – The development will feature a range of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, all with access to outdoor space through balconies or gardens. Twenty per cent of the homes will be designated as affordable housing.

– The development will feature a range of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, all with access to outdoor space through balconies or gardens. Twenty per cent of the homes will be designated as affordable housing. Improved public parking – The revised plans include additional parking and more accessible spaces.

Georgina Lynch, Managing Director at PJ Livesey, commented:

“Engaging with the local community has been vital in shaping our plans. We’ve had strong interest from people keen to live here and others who wanted to see more shops included. “We’re particularly excited about introducing the Makers Yard, which will offer space for independent retailers. We believe our final plans strike the right balance—delivering much-needed new homes, including affordable options, while also creating inviting green spaces and a thriving retail scene.”

With a prior notice for demolition submitted in December 2024, work to clear the site is expected to begin soon, lasting approximately six months. The redevelopment will only proceed once the council grants approval.

The submitted plans outline:

262 new homes , including 20% affordable housing across various tenures

, including 20% affordable housing across various tenures 3,500m² of public open space

A new ‘Makers Yard’ alongside a variety of retail spaces for local businesses

alongside a variety of retail spaces for local businesses Up to 60 new trees with a focus on retaining as many existing trees as possible

PJ Livesey, a family-run company with over 45 years of experience, is known for its expertise in transforming historic properties and regenerating brownfield sites. The firm has recently been selected as one of Homes England’s preferred delivery partners, reinforcing its reputation as a leader in innovative and sustainable urban development.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals