NFDC announces CEO transition

The National Federation of Demolition Contractors (NFDC) regrets to announce that Duncan Rudall is stepping down from the position of CEO. Duncan has spent much time away from home and travelling on behalf of the NFDC. After his wife’s cancer treatment, he has made the decision that he must spend more time at home with his family, where he’s needed most.

Duncan has worked tirelessly to modernise the Federation, support current members, and remove barriers to make it more accessible to new members, which has been successful. He has built greater ties and bonds with other industry representations, including the Institute of Demolition Engineers (IDE), the National Demolition Association (NDA), and the European Demolition Association (EDA), as well as regulators, in the push for transparency and better levels of competence.

Duncan will be in post until the 21st of May 2025 and will remain an active participant in the NFDC but in a lesser role. The NFDC would like to express its deep gratitude to Duncan for his dedication, leadership, and the transformative impact he has had during his tenure. His contributions have strengthened the Federation’s position as a leading voice in the demolition industry and paved the way for continued growth and progress. The NFDC will provide further updates in due course. John Lynch NFDC President

