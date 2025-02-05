Pillsbury to Add High-Profile Corporate Partner Hamid Yunis as London Expansion Continues

Renowned Corporate Lawyer and Law Firm Leader will Bring Extensive Transactional Expertise, with Emphasis on the Life Sciences, Health Care and Infrastructure Sectors

Hamid Yunis, a standout corporate lawyer known for helping global clients navigate highly complex transactions, will join Pillsbury’s London office as partner. Yunis will join the firm’s Corporate practice from McDermott Will & Emery, where he had previously served as the London Office Managing Partner for five-and-a-half years and head of the London Health Care group, having been a key part of the team responsible for significantly growing the office’s headcount and revenue.

“Hamid operates a sizeable, multifaceted practice that spans Life Sciences & Digital Health, Health Care, Infrastructure, and Private Wealth—areas that align with Pillsbury strengths, increasing client needs and global trends,” said Firm Chair David Dekker. “He will add new dimensions to our growing London office, expand our substantial cross-border M&A team, and bring valuable connections internationally, especially across the Middle East region.”

Yunis operates a diverse transactional practice, advising clients on mergers & acquisitions, private equity investments, projects and corporate finance matters in jurisdictions around the world. He is recognised by Chambers UK for his work on corporate and commercial healthcare matters and has an established track record of bringing innovative joint venture, public-private partnership, and funding structures to market.

He also has deep connections in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia—where Pillsbury recently announced its intentions to build upon decades of work in the country by opening an office in Riyadh, in partnership with AlArfaj & Partners—the United Arab Emirates, and the wider Middle East region, regularly advising sovereign wealth funds on health, infrastructure and other investments and transactions.

“Hamid joining our Firm will present material benefits to Pillsbury’s global clientele,” said Jeffrey Delaney, Pillsbury’s global Co-head of Corporate & Securities. “His proven ability to achieve ‘trusted advisor’ status with those he represents is a testament to his vast legal knowledge, collaborative approach, and unwavering commitment to clients. We are thrilled that he will soon be on our team.”

“Our ability to attract someone of Hamid’s stature onboard is a reflection of Pillsbury’s reputation for excellence, in London and globally,” noted Matthew Oresman, Managing Partner of the Firm’s City office. “Hamid has a wealth of expertise in the dynamic Life Sciences and Health Care sectors and a global profile that fits with the London office’s role as a nexus for international clients. His robust network and successful experience as a London law firm leader position Hamid well to further accelerate Pillsbury already impressive growth in London.”

With English and U.S. law capabilities, Pillsbury’s London office helps clients navigate high-stakes and cross-border disputes, transactions and regulatory issues across Europe and throughout the Americas, Asia, the Middle East and Africa. Over the past year, the London office has welcomed four partners and nearly a dozen lawyers in total, reinforcing its market leading practices in the office and affording additional depth to meet growing client needs.

Recent notable arrivals include Laurence Lieberman, a cross-border disputes partner with deep connections to the Indian and Israeli markets; partner Audrey Koh, with a leading Corporate Investigations & White Collar Defence practice; Korea-focused International Trade partner Sungbum Lee, who splits time between Washington, DC, and London; and Gawain Hughes, an investment funds partner with a standout reputation for work on secondary and co-investment deals. Like Yunis, both Lee and Hughes are Chambers-ranked in their respective practice areas.

