Quadrant Secures Trio of F&B Brands at Canary Wharf’s YY London

Quadrant has welcomed three new food and beverage tenants to YY London, its newly refurbished 415,000 sq ft office development in Canary Wharf.

Leading the lineup is Brother Marcus, the acclaimed Eastern Mediterranean restaurant group, which will bring its signature brunch, mezze, cocktails, and wines to the destination. The brand has signed a 20-year lease on a 2,861 sq ft unit, with plans to open this summer.

Joining the development is Hagen, the Danish espresso bar concept, which has taken a 1,141 sq ft space on a 10-year lease. This will mark Hagen’s seventeenth outlet, further expanding its presence in London’s specialty coffee scene.

Both Brother Marcus and Hagen will be located on YY London’s ground floor, overlooking Jubilee Plaza, directly opposite the Jubilee Line underground station and the new waterfront Eden Dock.

Quadrant has also secured a 9,500 sq ft letting with a major restaurant chain, set to be announced soon.

Tristram Gethin

Tristram Gethin, Founding Partner at Quadrant, commented:

“We are delighted to welcome these exceptional brands to YY London. Their commitment to the development is a testament to the quality of the building and its growing role within the Canary Wharf community.”

Quadrant acquired YY London in 2019 in a joint venture with funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management. The comprehensive refurbishment was completed in 2023, solidifying its position as a premier destination for businesses and hospitality alike.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals