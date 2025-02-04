SEGRO and St George secure new pharmaceutical customer at SEGRO V-Park Grand Union

SEGRO, the leading owner and developer of industrial and warehouse space, and St George, a leading mixed-use developer in London and proud member of the Berkeley Group, have completed a new lease at SEGRO V-Park Grand Union to Panmedica Medical Distribution

Occupying 1,700 sq ft and on floor five of the six-storey industrial development, Panmedica Medical Distribution will be the first company from the life sciences sector at the groundbreaking urban logistics park in Alperton, North West London. The development, designed with scalability and flexibility at its core, completed in April last year.

SEGRO V-Park Grand Union is an industrial warehousing scheme, designed to maximise space where land is constrained. Delivered as part of a vibrant, mixed-use neighbourhood comprising 3,350 homes – 35% of which will be affordable – SEGRO V-Park Grand Union provides an innovative demonstration of industrial intensification and co-location of industrial and residential space.

Panmedica is the second customer to establish operations onsite since completion, joining the inaugural customer, an automation and robotics company. The development’s strategic location, advanced infrastructure and wide range of modern amenities make it an attractive destination for businesses seeking agility, adaptability and long-term growth opportunities.

Terry Glenn, Director, Panmedica Medical Distribution, said:

“We are excited to locate at SEGRO V-Park Grand Union, a truly innovative development that aligns with our growth ambitions and operational needs. The combination of modern, flexible facilities, excellent connectivity and a thriving ecosystem of businesses makes it an ideal location for our company.”

Ben Gomez-Baldwin, Director, London, SEGRO, said:

“SEGRO V-Park Grand Union is an excellent fit for companies in the innovative life sciences sector, offering the flexibility to scale operations, modern facilities, a collaborative environment and a well-connected location that is attractive and easily accessible for employees. We’re pleased to welcome Panmedica Medical Distribution as our second customer at this innovative development helping shape a dynamic business community at the development and proving that the multi-storey industrial concept works across a range of business sectors.”

Marcus Blake, Managing Director at St George PLC, said:

“Grand Union showcases our commitment to transforming brownfield sites into sustainable, thriving neighbourhoods. Spanning 22 acres, with 50% dedicated to open space and 850m of newly accessible waterside frontage, it is designed to enhance both community and environment. 2025 will be a landmark year, welcoming new businesses such as Panmedica Medical Distribution, adding to the leisure experience which includes the opening of a new soft play café and launching 72 new canalside homes at Peninsula House. Grand Union is rapidly becoming a dynamic place to live, work and enjoy.”

SEGRO V-Park Grand Union is located in the London Borough of Brent, one of London’s most sought-after industrial areas, and will front onto the North Circular (A406), providing excellent access into the London market and connectivity to the M1 and M25.

