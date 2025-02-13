Staycity Secures £77m Loan from OakNorth to Fuel Ambitious Expansion

OakNorth, the digital bank for entrepreneurs, has provided a £77 million loan to Staycity Group as the aparthotel giant sets its sights on tripling in size by 2029.

Founded in Dublin in 2004, Staycity has grown into a leading pan-European aparthotel operator with two brands—Staycity Aparthotels and the premium Wilde brand. The group currently operates 6,000 keys across 36 locations in France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, and the UK.

The business is expanding rapidly, recently acquiring a 74.9% stake in Germany’s Felix Group, adding properties in Leipzig and Dresden, with another site under construction in Vienna. Staycity’s latest openings include Wilde aparthotels in Amsterdam, Cambridge, Lisbon, Porto, and Vienna, with additional locations in London, Bordeaux, and Oxford in development. Meanwhile, Staycity Aparthotels has expanded in East London’s Dalston with 124 new apartments and secured a 98-apartment site in central Belfast.

As part of its growth strategy, the company has strengthened its senior leadership team, hiring Andrew Fowler as Chief Development Officer and expanding its acquisitions team to enhance its presence across northern, southern, and eastern Europe.

A Key Partnership in Growth

Tom Walsh, CEO and co-founder of Staycity Group, expressed his appreciation for OakNorth’s continued support:

“Staycity has been operating for 20 years, and while we’ve grown and evolved, our commitment to providing a great experience for our guests has remained constant. OakNorth has been instrumental in helping us accelerate our expansion, and we’re incredibly grateful for the partnership we’ve built.”

Deepesh Thakrar, Senior Director of Debt Finance at OakNorth, praised Staycity’s remarkable trajectory:

“Staycity is one of OakNorth’s standout success stories. Since first securing funding from us in 2020, it has demonstrated impressive, well-managed growth, with a rigorous site selection process and a strategic acquisition pipeline. We’re excited to see what the future holds for the business.”

With this latest funding boost, Staycity is on track to achieve its ambitious target, further cementing its position as a leader in the aparthotel sector across Europe.

