Study Inn Completes Transformation of Brotherton House, Leeds

Study Inn is delighted to announce the completion of its Brotherton House development in Leeds. The second phase of the project, opened and occupied in September 2024, brings the total to 385 high-quality rooms complemented by state-of-the-art amenities. Winning the 2024 Property Week Health and Wellbeing Award and being voted Best Student Accommodation in Leeds at the 2024 Student Crowd Voice Awards further cements Study Inn’s reputation as a groundbreaking market leader in the sector.

Brotherton House was originally built for Lord Brotherton’s Chemical company in 1956. The historic building was purchased by J Pullans & Sons, the Leeds based property management, investment and development business in 2012 and a Joint Venture partnership was formed with Study Inn to transform this iconic building into modern, purpose-built student accommodation in 2022. This first phase created 163 rooms whilst preserving the site’s historic character and introduced cutting-edge facilities, designed to provide an unparalleled student living experience.

The second phase, comprising a 15-storey new build alongside Brotherton House, has added 222 additional rooms. The scheme offers a choice between en-suite serviced apartments and serviced studios. Residents benefit from amenities such as a wellness spa, gym, yoga studio, bowling lanes, cinema lounge, and dedicated study areas, all designed to foster a sense of community and enhance student well-being. Sustainability was a key focus throughout the project, with the development incorporating innovative features such as photovoltaic panels and air source heat pumps to minimise its environmental impact. Study Inn also carried out off-site highway improvements, enhancing the surrounding area for the wider community’s benefit.

Simon Liversage, Managing Director of Developments at Study Inn Group, commented: “We design, develop, and operate our schemes with our in-house, integrated team. ESG is a top priority for us, and we take it seriously in everything we do. This development highlights our commitment to reducing our carbon footprint while delivering exceptional accommodation that prioritises both sustainability and an outstanding resident experience. This award-winning project reflects the dedication and hard work of our team.”

Mark Pullan, Managing Director of J Pullans & Sons, commented: “We’re proud to have helped bring new life to Brotherton House, ensuring this landmark building continues to serve future generations. Working with Study Inn Group on this redevelopment aligns with our focus on sustainable, long-term projects that benefit both the building and the wider community.”

Brotherton House provides residents with an all-inclusive, premium living experience just minutes from the University of Leeds, Leeds Beckett University, and the city centre.

Study Inn is looking for new opportunities to expand its portfolio in key UK cities.

Jack Jefferson, Acquisitions Director at Study Inn, commented: “The demand for high-quality student accommodation is stronger than ever, and our in-house expertise enables us to deliver state-of-the-art developments that enhance the student experience. We are keen to identify new sites and are offering up to 2.5% as an introduction fee for suitable opportunities.”Contact Jack Jefferson at jj@studyinn.com.

