Tenpin Rolls into Redditch with Exciting New Entertainment Hub

Tenpin is bringing its signature mix of bowling and entertainment to Redditch, with a brand-new venue set to open at the Kingfisher Shopping Centre this summer.

Spanning 28,500 sq ft, the new site will take over the former B&M and Wilko units on the lower level of the centre. The venue will feature 22 bowling lanes alongside a range of additional attractions, including three escape rooms, laser tag, karaoke rooms, interactive darts, and pool tables.

Adding to the experience, a 140-seat bar will offer food, drinks, and live sports, creating a vibrant space for visitors to relax and socialise.

A spokesperson for Kingfisher Shopping Centre said: “Tenpin will further enhance our leisure offer, boosting Redditch’s appeal and providing exciting new experiences for both residents and visitors.”

Sue Clews, regional manager at Tenpin, added: “We’re thrilled to be opening a new venue in Redditch. With a fantastic range of activities for all ages and occasions, we can’t wait to welcome our first guests through the doors.”

KLM Real Estate acted as leasing consultants on behalf of The Gluck Group, owners of Kingfisher Shopping Centre, while Portland Leisure Advisers represented Tenpin.

