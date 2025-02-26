Vattenfall IDNO electrifies the world’s first industrial-sized, carbon-neutral laundry

Vattenfall IDNO have energized a new electrical grid connection for a pioneering green laundry plant, Big Blue I, by Oxwash in Swindon.

The Oxwash project is one of several electrification projects that Vattenfall IDNO are working on in collaboration with SmOp Cleantech.

The project delivered a new 11kV point of connection to power the world’s first industrial-sized, carbon-neutral laundry.

The world’s first carbon-neutral industrial laundry has been connected to the electricity grid by Vattenfall IDNO.

Stretching across 20,000 square feet in Swindon, the ‘Big Blue 1’ site operated by Oxwash is run entirely on renewable energy and biogas.

Operations at the site are environmentally sustainable, including the entire process from packaging used to transport laundered items, to power for their electric vans and e-cargo bikes.

Big Blue 1 also uses wet cleaning techniques which drastically reduce water and energy consumption as well as filtering out plastic microfibres, setting them apart from traditional dry cleaners that rely on harmful chemicals like ‘Perc’, which are banned in several countries.

The contestable works, the building of the system needed to connect Big Blue I to the point of connection to the grid, were completed by SmOp Cleantech. Vattenfall IDNO will operate and maintain the assets needed for that connection, such as a 1 MVA 11kV/LV Substation and enclosure (transformer and ancillaries), LV Metering and LV cables.

These electrical connection and assets mean Oxwash can now process over 15 million items a year, whilst eliminating the production of CO2 at the site.

Big Blue 1 Site

Stewart Dawson, Managing Director at Vattenfall IDNO said:

“We are proud to support Oxwash with their Big Blue project. We urgently need to electrify as many of the UK’s industrial processes as possible in order to reduce carbon emissions and drive rapid progress towards net zero. The Oxwash carbon neutral project demonstrates how achievable it is to switch away from fossil fuels to clean power and we congratulate them for taking this bold step to create the world’s first carbon-neutral laundry. We have a

great working relationship with SmOp Cleantech and look forward to adopting more of their projects and driving UK electrification forward together.”

Stephen Alabi, Lead Project Engineer, at SmOp Cleantech, said:

“Delivering the 11kV grid connection for Big Blue I was a simple project for us, but it’s a great example of how industry can drive sustainability. This project demonstrates what’s possible when business commits to carbon neutrality. It’s been a privilege to help power Big Blue I and to be part of setting a benchmark for the sustainability of large-scale industry in the UK.”

Dr. Kyle C. Grant-Talbot, Founder & CEO, Oxwash Ltd said:

“The delivery of the 11kV point of connection by SmOp, which is being adopted by Vattenfall, is a critical milestone for Big Blue I, enabling us to power the world’s first industrial-sized, carbon-neutral laundry entirely on renewable energy and biogas. The collaboration has been excellent, allowing us to scale our mission and our laundry business without compromising our planet. At 20,000 square feet, Big Blue I sets a new standard for industrial operations – carbon neutrality at this scale is not only achievable but essential if we are to reach net zero in time.”

