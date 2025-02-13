Vistry completes sale of 256 affordable homes to MTVH at Finchwood Park in Wokingham

Vistry Group, the UK’s leading provider of mixed-tenure homes, has extended its partnership with housing association Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing (MTVH) to deliver 256 homes at Finchwood Park in Wokingham.

Having now completed the land purchase of parcel 10 at Finchwood Park from Cala Homes, the 256 homes to be built on the site have been forward sold to MTVH. Reserved matters planning permission has already been granted for these 256 homes, of which 35% will be affordable housing, delivered in a variety of tenures. Vistry will deliver these new homes for MTVH in a mix of one and two-bedroom apartments and two, three and four-bedroom houses. Construction on Parcel 10 will commence in early 2025.

This deal follows the exchange of contracts with Cala Homes in September 2024 on five parcels of land at Finchwood Park in Finchampstead, near Wokingham. In total, these five parcels of land will deliver over 600 new homes, as part of the wider development of 1,500 homes being brought forward by Cala Homes.

With outline permission already granted, Vistry will submit detailed planning applications for the remaining parcels of land in early 2025, with construction on those phases then expected to begin in the latter part of 2025.

Trevor Wicks, Managing Director for Vistry Thames Valley, said:

“We’re excited to extend Vistry’s strong relationship with MTVH through these 256 homes at Finchwood Park, which will make a significant improvement to the provision of affordable housing and the availability of green open spaces in the area. With detailed planning permission already granted, our team is looking forward to starting construction on these high-quality new homes imminently.”

Guy Burnett, Executive Director of Development at MTVH, commented:

“MTVH is pleased to be involved in this partnership with the Vistry Group for the delivery of 256 homes at Finchwood Park in Wokingham. This development is an exciting project which will deliver a variety of mixed housing, many of which will be affordable homes, and continues our long-standing relationship with Vistry.

“This is also a crucial step in helping to alleviate the housing pressures facing the local community in the Southeast. As the new homes are of a mix of sizes, these benefits will be felt by families and single people alike. Continuing these partnerships is crucial as we work to deliver the homes which ensure everyone has the chance to live in a safe, warm, and affordable home and to live well.”

