Avison Young & University of Kent bring site with 2,000 home potential to market

Global real estate firm Avison Young UK has been appointed by the University of Kent as a strategic advisor to bring its Northern Land Holdings in Canterbury to market. Spanning 97 hectares (240 acres) the site has the potential to deliver around 2,000 new homes, commercial uses and supporting social infrastructure.

The appointment builds on a five-year partnership between Avison Young and the University of Kent. Avison Young is progressing the land through the Local Plan process and is now seeking developers or housebuilders to provide private and affordable housing and commercial development, alongside community uses including schools and open space.

Expanding Canterbury’s footprint, development will create a sustainable extension of the historic city. Releasing underutilised land north of the University campus, development would support Canterbury City Council’s District Local Plan for urgently required housing. Canterbury City Council has identified an annual Local Housing Need for 1,120 new properties.

Unlocking opportunities for development and new homes in Kent, the site offers potential to boost inward investment in the region, fostering growth for future generations living and working in Canterbury. Repurposing the Northern Land Holdings would also boost reinvestment into the University of Kent’s core educational offer.

Backed by the Canterbury City Council, the University is recognised as an integral job creator in the area with educational investment feeding through into wider areas of the local economy.

Barney Hillsdon, Principal, Managing Director, Land and Development, Avison Young UK, said:

Northern Land Holdings offers exceptional potential for developers and Kent alike. Repurposing it will ensure Canterbury’s long-term financial sustainability by attracting investment and fostering a new community. Its vast space presents a unique opportunity to deliver diverse housing, commercial properties, and social infrastructure, supporting national and local growth goals.

Trevor Pereira, Commercial and Facilities Director, University of Kent, said: “By freeing up underused land to north of our campus, the University of Kent can support Canterbury City Council’s District Local Plan by providing space for additional and urgently required housing. Any future development would be done sustainably and responsibly, with full consideration given to striking the balance between net biodiversity gain and infrastructural improvements.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals