Bow Bells House Set for Major Revamp as Fubon Appoints Fabrix

Taiwan’s Fubon Life Insurance Company has appointed development and leasing specialist Fabrix to lead the refurbishment of Bow Bells House, a 216,000 sq ft office building in the heart of the City of London.

Fubon acquired the eight-storey building from Mitsubishi Estate in 2015 for £197 million. Located next to St Mary-le-Bow Church and Bow Churchyard, the property includes 197,000 sq ft of office space and 19,000 sq ft of retail space. It was previously occupied by the Bank of Ireland.

The planned upgrades will transform Bow Bells House into an all-electric, fossil-free workspace, featuring state-of-the-art amenities such as enhanced end-of-trip facilities, a tenant business lounge, and landscaped terraces. Designed by Fabrix in collaboration with White Red Architects, the refurbishment will draw inspiration from the historic character of Bow Churchyard and its surroundings.

While Fabrix has not disclosed the total investment in the project, the works are expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2026.

Fabrix CEO Clive Nichol said: “Fabrix is delighted to be working with Fubon on this exceptional building, drawing on our team’s extensive experience in repositioning assets. The City is evolving, and our focus is to bring Bow Bells House back to life with a sharp emphasis on decarbonisation and enhancing the occupier experience.”

Nichol added: “Partnering with an international investor in a development and leasing management capacity allows us to apply our expertise in both technical and creative solutions, ensuring Bow Bells House is income-generating once again. With its strong foundations, this building has the potential to be a market leader through a sensitive revitalisation that enhances services, amenities, and environmental performance to meet modern standards.”

The redevelopment of Bow Bells House is set to play a key role in the City’s ongoing transformation, blending sustainability with high-quality office space in one of London’s most historic locations.

