Bromford’s biggest regeneration receives council approval

Plans by housing association Bromford to regenerate two residential streets have been given the go-ahead, paving the way for more affordable homes and a vibrant new community.

The regeneration project, which is Bromford’s largest to date, will see the housing association completely regenerate the 72 existing properties in Barrington Close and Fairford Close in Kingswood, South Gloucetershire and replace them with 85 new, energy efficient homes. The plans were unanimously approved by South Gloucestershire Council’s planning committee at its meeting last week.



The existing properties are all two bedroom flats which were built in the mid-20th century using non-traditional building methods and in recent years have experienced issues with damp and draughts and have been expensive for customers to keep warm. Bromford’s plans involve replacing the flats with a mix of energy efficient one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom houses and flats, most of which will be available for social rent.

Bromford’s Project Manager Noreen Twomey said: “We’re delighted to have gained planning permission for the regeneration of these two streets. It follows more than two years of consulting with our customers, neighbouring property owners and South Gloucestershire to produce these plans. Our existing properties are no longer of the standard that we want to provide and that our customers expect of us, so we are delighted to have secured permission to replace them with modern, sustainable homes.

“We want our customers to thrive in their homes and that’s not possible in old, energy inefficient properties, which is why estate regenerations like this are crucial to solving the housing crisis. Through this regeneration we are not only increasing the number of affordable homes in Kingswood, we are providing a better mix of housing and improved living spaces for our current and future customers.”

Bromford worked with Nash Partnership, E G Carter and Infrastruct to produce the plans for the regeneration of the two streets.

Commenting on the project’s approval, Paul Miller Sustainability Director and Architect at Nash Partnership, said: “While the site itself faces a number of challenges and constraints, we also feel it has a real opportunity to change for the better. The proposals will provide Bromford’s residents with renewable energy sources integrated into energy-efficient homes, helping to reduce fuel poverty, and the majority have private gardens – a key resident feedback request. We’re pleased the detailed plans have been given unanimous approval by the planning committee, and look forward to progressing the project to the next stage.”

Bromford will develop the site in two phases, starting with the demolition of the first of the existing properties, which it aims to begin later this year. Bromford is part of the Bromford Flagship Group, a housing association owning more than 80,000 homes across the West of England, West Midlands and East Anglia.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals